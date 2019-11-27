Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Catalyst Capital tops chairman-led group's offer for Hudson's Bay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 12:53pm EST
People walk into the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto

Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Wednesday offered to buy Hudson's Bay Co in a deal that valued it at C$2.03 billion ($1.53 billion), challenging the Canadian retailer's agreed deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, Richard Baker.

Shares of the Saks Fifth Avenue owner rose about 13% to C$9.95.

Private equity firm Catalyst, which owns 17.5% of Hudson's Bay, has offered C$11 per share, topping Baker's raised C$10.30 per share proposal in October.

The Baker-led consortium in a statement said Catalyst's offer was "non-executable" and not supported by fully committed financing.

The group already owns 57% of Hudson's Bay and has previously informed the company it would block a sale to another party.

Catalyst said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission over potential securities law violations in the consortium's C$1.9 billion deal.

The private equity firm said it is prepared to consider raising the offer based on its due diligence and is open to allow other shareholders to be co-equity sponsors to its offer.

Activist shareholder John Litt, who has been opposing the Baker-led group's offer, said his hedge fund Land's & Buildings was interested in financially participating in the deal with Catalyst, should it move forward.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Catalyst was seeking financing for a rival bid for Hudson's Bay.

The buyout firm's all-cash offer represents a premium of 24.5% to Hudson's Bay's closing price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY 12.46% 9.925 Delayed Quote.21.12%
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP. 1.34% 18.205 Delayed Quote.13.16%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:36pGamblers back Tesla in Ford tug of war as orders reach 250,000
RE
01:19pDollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pStrong data, trade optimism propel Wall Street to record levels
RE
01:12pU.S. economy picks up in third quarter; data surprise on the upside
RE
01:08pNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : French Space Laser Measures Massive Migration of Ocean Animals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group