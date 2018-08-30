Log in
Catalyst Paper : receives favourable ruling on newsprint duties from U.S. International Trade Commission

08/30/2018

Richmond, BC - Catalyst Paper is pleased with today's favourable ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) that found Canadian newsprint exports to the United States do not cause or threaten injury to U.S. newsprint producers.

With the USITC's negative determinations, no antidumping or countervailing duty orders will be issued on uncoated groundwood paper imports from Canada.

'Catalyst is very pleased with the ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission,' said Ned Dwyer, President and CEO of Catalyst Paper. 'We are a global exporter of pulp and paper products and we play by the rules. The facts show that the petitioner's allegation that Catalyst Paper has harmed the U.S. newsprint industry is false.'

Today's unanimous ruling of no injury by the USITC follows the U.S. Department of Commerce's determination on August 2, 2018, that imposed a combined countervailing and antidumping duty of 20.26 per cent on Catalyst. Due to the negative injury determination, these duties no longer apply after the USITC publishes its final determination at the end of September, and the cash deposits collected to date will be refunded to the company. While the lone petitioner, NORPAC, can appeal today's ruling, the company is optimistic they will accept the judgement of the USITC.

'Our industry continues to face a challenging operating environment stemming from increasing costs and declining demand,' said Dwyer. 'Today's ruling is a welcome break for Catalyst, our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate.'

'Catalyst would like to recognize and thank Premier John Horgan and his government, along with Minister Freeland and the Government of Canada, as well as our local mayors, Unifor, and the PPWC for their defence of our company, our employees and our operating communities in this costly trade dispute,' said Dwyer.

Uncoated groundwood paper is a printing and writing grade of paper used in the production of paper products such as newspapers, directories, flyers, catalogues and books.

About Catalyst Paper
Catalyst Paper manufactures diverse papers such as coated and uncoated groundwood, newsprint, directory, packaging as well as market pulp. Customers include retailers, publishers, commercial printers and convertors in North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim and Europe. Catalyst is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

For more information:
Michael Goehring
604-374-3271

Disclaimer

Catalyst Paper Corporation published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:11:07 UTC
