Catalyte's Odyssey Platform Revolutionizes Workforce Creation and Development Market

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyte , the workforce development technology company recently featured on CBS’s “60 Minutes” for its ground-breaking ability to transform technology workforces, today launched the Odyssey platform . Leveraging AI-based predictive modeling and advanced analytics, Odyssey helps large corporate and mid-market enterprises create high-performing technology workforces that are diverse, local, cost-efficient and sustainable.



Since its founding in 2001, Catalyte has validated that aptitude is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Odyssey identifies high-potential individuals who are often overlooked for technology jobs due to outdated selection and hiring practices that rely too heavily on resumes and college degrees. Candidates are identified inside large corporations via major re-skilling initiatives or from local populations in cities where Catalyte has built development centers. Once selected, candidates enroll in Catalyte's accelerated training program which prepares them for roles on client projects in just five months. Once deployed, they continue their development under the guidance of a journey coach who ensures that developers acquire the skills and abilities to be high performers in the client’s organization. Over 85% of candidates successfully complete the program, creating a highly predictive and reliable talent pipeline for Catalyte’s clients.

“Catalyte’s Odyssey platform addresses one of the biggest technology challenges facing companies today – namely building, re-skilling and maintaining teams of high-performing, onshore software developers,” said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. “For the first time, companies can source, train and deploy world-class developer talent in their own backyards. Whether through Catalyte’s development centers or co-located at customer sites, Catalyte is changing the way companies build competitive, sustainable technology workforces that support their enterprise goals for digital innovation and growth.”

The Odyssey platform orchestrates five critical steps in the development journey:

Discover: Catalyte’s proprietary machine-learning models successfully identify candidates who have the potential to become high-performing software developers. Companies gain visibility into internal and market software developer candidates from non-traditional labor pools.

Once individuals qualify, they undertake a rigorous five-month training program that builds specific skills and abilities needed to become a high-performing software developer. Trainee progress is continually measured along a prescribed competency framework highlighting attainment of key performance goals and delivering targeted instruction from data-informed program recommendations.

Rapid proficiency is achieved by assigning trainees to real projects in a structured, supportive learning environment. This engaging and inclusive program allows all team members to perform at their highest level.

Upon completing the training program modules, associates are deployed to work on real-world projects under Odyssey's precision coaching framework, which orchestrates experiences, feedback and prescribed learning interventions to ensure that each developer achieves proficiency in the desired capabilities.

Throughout the journey, quantitative and qualitative metrics offer transparent individual and program progress tracking, as well as opportunities to personalize and optimize on the fly.

Catalyte is piloting the Odyssey Workforce Creation and Development Platform with clients located near its development centers in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Ore. and on site with some of the world’s most progressive companies.

Catalyte is a workforce creation technology company and one of the fastest growing providers of software engineering services in the United States. It produces diverse, local, affordable and sustainable talent for the world's most progressive companies. Catalyte closes the talent gap by leveraging an AI-based algorithm to identify exceptional individuals with the aptitude to become great developers, and with a proprietary talent transformation program that creates ready-to-hire software engineers. Catalyte has development centers in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Portland, Ore., and offers outsourced senior developers and agile teams to augment clients' development capacities. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io .