Catapult International : Expenditure on social protection amounted to 112 bn or 29.1% of GDP in 2018

Press release: 12.138-204/19

Expenditure on social protection amounted to €112 bn or 29.1% of GDP in 2018

Vienna,2019-11-29 - In 2018, social expenditurein Austria totalled €112 bn, as Statistics Austria reports. This represents 29.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Compared to the previous year, GDP growth (+4.2%) was higher than that of social expenditure (+3.1%). As a result, the social expenditure-to-GDP ratiodeclined another year (2017: 29.4%) after reaching its peak in 2016 (29.9%).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.