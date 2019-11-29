Catapult International : Industrial producer prices went down by 1.4% in October 2019

Press release: 12.140-206/19

Vienna,2019-11-29 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 102.3 points in October 2019, representing a price decrease of 1.4% compared to October 2018, as Statistics Austria reports. In September and August 2019, the annual rates of change had been -1.1% and -0.8%, respectively. Thus, the downward price trend for industrial products continued in October 2019. Between September and October 2019, the industrial producer price index remained unchanged.

The decrease of the industrial producer price index in October 2019 (-1.4%) was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector (-6.3%) and for intermediate goods (-1.4%). The prices for capital goods increased by 1.1% in October 2019 and those for consumer goods rose by 1.3%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.