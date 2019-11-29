Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Catapult International : Tourism summer season 2019 reached all-time high with 79 million overnight stays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:28am EST

Press release: 12.139-205/19

Vienna, 2019-11-29 - 78.93 million overnight staysin Austria were registered in the period May to October 2019, according to Statistics Austria's latest preliminary data. This result means an increase of 2.3% compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year and exceeds the result of the previous record summer 1991 by 800 000 nights spent. After a continuous decline in the number of overnights until 2006 to 58.98 million, summer tourism has recovered continuously in recent years and has increased by 33.8% since the interim low.

The number of arrivalsrose by 3.5% to 25.56 million from May to October 2019, resulting in a new all-time high (non-resident tourists: +3.9% to 17.18 million; resident tourists: +2.8% to 8.38 million).

Structural changes in summer tourism

A comparison of the two record summer seasons 1991 and 2019 shows clear structural changes in summer tourism: The dependency of the German market scaled down, although Germany is still the most important foreign country of origin. The share of nights spent by German guests in 1991 was 50.7% (39.61 million nights spent), compared with 37.4% this summer (29.49 million nights spent). Part of this loss in the number of nights spent was compensated by guests from new markets like East and central Europe or Asia. Also nights spent by Austrian residents grew significantly from 18.77 million in 1991 to 23.28 million in 2019. Traditional markets such as the Netherlands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Italy or the USA remained quite stable over the last 30 years. However, the number of nights spent by guests from the United Kingdom and France was almost twice as high in 1991 than in the current summer season.

The average length of stay shortened from 5.0 overnight stays in 1991 to 3.1 in 2019. The distribution of nights spent among the different federal states also changed. In 1991, two thirds of all overnights were spent in Carinthia, Salzburg and Tyrol. In 2019, these three regions only hold a share of 57.7%. On the other hand, Vienna's market share grew from 5.7% in 1991 to 12.2% in 2019. Furthermore, there is also a clear trend towards higher quality accommodation: The number of overnight stays in 4/5 star hotels doubled since 1991.

October 2019: more than 8 million nights spent

For October 2019, the last month of the official summer season, a rise of 5.3% in nights spent compared to October 2019 was observed. 8.48 million nights spent were counted. The nights spent by non-resident tourists increased by 7.2% to 5.68 million and those by resident tourists increased by 1.7% to 2.80 million.

January to October 2019: 135 million nights spent and 40 million guests

For the first ten months of the calendar year 2019 (January to October), 135.20 million overnight stays were registered, a growth of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018. Increases were recorded related to the number of nights spent by residents (+1.2% to 35.12 million) as well as by non-residents (+1.6% to 100.08 million). Two months before the end of the current year, the total number of nights spent almost equals the number of nights spent in the whole calendar year 2015 when 135.25 nights spent where registered.

For more detailed results and further information please refer to our website.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Jürgen WEISS, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7974 resp. juergen.weiss@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Wien, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at © STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aBEST CHAIR BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Massage, Office, Computer & Recliner Chair Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
03:41aMILWAUKEE TOOLS BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Milwaukee Drills, Packouts & Heated Jacket Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
03:41aPURPLE MATTRESS BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS LIST (2019) : The Best Purple Hybrid, Original & Premier Mattress Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
03:41aWIRELESS HEADPHONES BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Skullcandy, Sennheiser, Jaybird, Sony, JBL, Bose & Beats Headphones & Earbuds Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
03:38aGermany's E.ON to break up UK's Npower in 500 million pound overhaul
RE
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Upcoming report on EU instruments to stabilise farmers' income
PU
03:38aMAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Finance leasing framework agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid
3CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : France's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
4China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
5KINNEVIK AB : Temporary increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group