Catapult International : Tourism summer season 2019 reached all-time high with 79 million overnight stays

Vienna, 2019-11-29 - 78.93 million overnight staysin Austria were registered in the period May to October 2019, according to Statistics Austria's latest preliminary data. This result means an increase of 2.3% compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year and exceeds the result of the previous record summer 1991 by 800 000 nights spent. After a continuous decline in the number of overnights until 2006 to 58.98 million, summer tourism has recovered continuously in recent years and has increased by 33.8% since the interim low.

The number of arrivalsrose by 3.5% to 25.56 million from May to October 2019, resulting in a new all-time high (non-resident tourists: +3.9% to 17.18 million; resident tourists: +2.8% to 8.38 million).

Structural changes in summer tourism

A comparison of the two record summer seasons 1991 and 2019 shows clear structural changes in summer tourism: The dependency of the German market scaled down, although Germany is still the most important foreign country of origin. The share of nights spent by German guests in 1991 was 50.7% (39.61 million nights spent), compared with 37.4% this summer (29.49 million nights spent). Part of this loss in the number of nights spent was compensated by guests from new markets like East and central Europe or Asia. Also nights spent by Austrian residents grew significantly from 18.77 million in 1991 to 23.28 million in 2019. Traditional markets such as the Netherlands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Italy or the USA remained quite stable over the last 30 years. However, the number of nights spent by guests from the United Kingdom and France was almost twice as high in 1991 than in the current summer season.

The average length of stay shortened from 5.0 overnight stays in 1991 to 3.1 in 2019. The distribution of nights spent among the different federal states also changed. In 1991, two thirds of all overnights were spent in Carinthia, Salzburg and Tyrol. In 2019, these three regions only hold a share of 57.7%. On the other hand, Vienna's market share grew from 5.7% in 1991 to 12.2% in 2019. Furthermore, there is also a clear trend towards higher quality accommodation: The number of overnight stays in 4/5 star hotels doubled since 1991.

October 2019: more than 8 million nights spent

For October 2019, the last month of the official summer season, a rise of 5.3% in nights spent compared to October 2019 was observed. 8.48 million nights spent were counted. The nights spent by non-resident tourists increased by 7.2% to 5.68 million and those by resident tourists increased by 1.7% to 2.80 million.

January to October 2019: 135 million nights spent and 40 million guests

For the first ten months of the calendar year 2019 (January to October), 135.20 million overnight stays were registered, a growth of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018. Increases were recorded related to the number of nights spent by residents (+1.2% to 35.12 million) as well as by non-residents (+1.6% to 100.08 million). Two months before the end of the current year, the total number of nights spent almost equals the number of nights spent in the whole calendar year 2015 when 135.25 nights spent where registered.

