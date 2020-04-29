Catch It Play Offers Free Premium Coupon for Its English Learning App ‘Catch It English'

- Offers a free premium coupon to support learning English during COVID-19 crisis

Catch It Play, Inc. is offering a free premium coupon of its mobile English learning application ‘Catch It English’, so that everyone who is in quarantine due to COVID-19 can learn English at home safely.

‘Catch It English’ is an English learning application that was awarded the ‘2018 Japan e-learning EduTech Special Award’. In the application, users can study with various personalized English learning contents on different levels including the Kikutan series from ALC.

The main feature is to increase the fun and immersion of learning by utilizing the principles of gamification and social learning. You can study alone and also compete or cooperate with friends through various functions such as classroom, library, study group, quest, battle, and quiz.

A free premium coupon is available until 31st, May. To use a free premium coupon, go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the ‘Catch It English’ application. Go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Support’, then ‘Coupon’ and enter the free coupon code “WINTOGETHER”.

Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/2VMlhBj

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2W8Zp2c

For more information on Catch It English, please visit http://catchitplay.com/?lang=en.

