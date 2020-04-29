Log in
Catch It Play Offers Free Premium Coupon for Its English Learning App ‘Catch It English'

04/29/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

- Offers a free premium coupon to support learning English during COVID-19 crisis

- Everyone who wants to learn English can study safely at home

- A free premium coupon (WINTOGETHER) is available until 31st, May

Catch It Play, Inc. is offering a free premium coupon of its mobile English learning application ‘Catch It English’, so that everyone who is in quarantine due to COVID-19 can learn English at home safely.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005257/en/

Catch It Play is offering a free premium coupon of its mobile English learning application ‘Catch It English’ so that everyone who is in quarantine due to COVID-19 can learn English at home safely. A free premium coupon is available until May 31st. To use a free Catch It English premium coupon, download the application on Google Play Store or Apple App Store and enter the free coupon code “WINTOGETHER”. ‘Catch It English’ is an English learning application that was awarded the ‘2018 Japan e-learning EduTech Special Award’. In the application, users can study with various personalized English learning contents on different levels including the Kikutan series from ALC. (Graphic: Business Wire)

‘Catch It English’ is an English learning application that was awarded the ‘2018 Japan e-learning EduTech Special Award’. In the application, users can study with various personalized English learning contents on different levels including the Kikutan series from ALC.

The main feature is to increase the fun and immersion of learning by utilizing the principles of gamification and social learning. You can study alone and also compete or cooperate with friends through various functions such as classroom, library, study group, quest, battle, and quiz.

A free premium coupon is available until 31st, May. To use a free premium coupon, go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the ‘Catch It English’ application. Go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Support’, then ‘Coupon’ and enter the free coupon code “WINTOGETHER”.

Download:

For more information on Catch It English, please visit http://catchitplay.com/?lang=en.


© Business Wire 2020
