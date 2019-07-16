Catchpoint : Announces Free Migration and Contract Relief for Organizations Impacted by Shutdown of Legacy Gomez and Keynote Monitoring Services

As Dynatrace Ends Synthetic Classic (Gomez/Keynote), Catchpoint Offers Seamless Migration to Modern DEM with Expansive Monitoring Network

Catchpoint™, the leader in next-generation Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced its DEM Transition Program, a free white-glove migration service and contract relief for companies affected by the imminent shutdown of Dynatrace-Gomez Legacy synthetic monitoring and its move to a cloud-only monitoring approach.

With the mandated transition of older synthetic monitoring services like Gomez and Keynote to Dynatrace’s platform, which monitors only from a limited number of public cloud-based vantage points, companies risk receiving inaccurate data on the true experience of end users. The Catchpoint Global Node Array, by contrast, is the largest, most diverse in its category, with over 800 monitoring locations worldwide and more planned.

Monitoring directly from backbone, cloud, last mile and wireless locations, and powered by advanced Synthetic, Real User Monitoring, SaaS and Employee Experience solutions, Catchpoint offers organizations a clear advantage. Its testing monitors third-party vendors, external infrastructure providers like DNS, API, SSL, CDN and networks, all critical components of the digital delivery chain. More test types, node types, and monitoring locations in geographic proximity to users provide clear visibility into the end-user experience, resulting in faster mean time to repair and the ability to mitigate internet disruptions or outages.

The Catchpoint DEM Transition Program provides free and seamless migration for companies looking to adopt next-generation DEM with the automation, scalability and velocity demanded by modern organizations. As part of Catchpoint’s white-glove services, customers receive best-in-class support with a dedicated customer success manager who will work closely to develop and execute a monitoring strategy migration. Customers may also receive some monetary relief in certain circumstances.

“Given the complexity of today’s infrastructure, the rise of outages, and the ever-increasing demand to deliver seamless user experiences, using cloud-only monitoring vantage points severely limits the ability of organizations to deliver an excellent user experience,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “For example, monitoring your cloud infrastructure from locations hosted on the same cloud vendor, or monitoring user experiences in China from Hong Kong or Singapore simply doesn’t work. Our diverse and extensive monitoring footprint is ideal for customers with complex, distributed architectures and key to successful digital transformation.”

Once migrated, customers gain the benefits of Catchpoint’s user-friendly platform, best in class at reducing false positives, and superior API capabilities. Integrations with OpsGenie, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, Splunk and many more services, streamline and accelerate digital transformation and adoption by DevOps and SRE teams. Customers also receive free training and experts available to translate scripts and monitoring strategies.

“End-user experience is one of the most critical factors for Supplyframe when it comes to delivering first-class products and services to our customers, and to do that, we need to be able to monitor directly from the backbone, broadband, and wireless networks that our end users are utilizing,” says Ivan Lazarevic, Vice President of Engineering at Supplyframe, Inc. “We selected Catchpoint as our new digital experience monitoring vendor because they provide far more testing locations and test types than any other solution that we evaluated, which allows us to detect and diagnose performance issues much faster and more efficiently than if we only tested from cloud providers.”

Learn more about Catchpoint’s modern DEM solutions and how to capitalize on free migration services at: https://www.catchpoint.com/catchpoint-dem-dynatrace-apm.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint helps companies measure and monitor the digital experiences of their customers and employees. The Catchpoint unified end-user monitoring platform combines proactive and real user monitoring to provide total visibility into every layer of the digital delivery chain, including networks, Code, CDNs, DNS, Services, APIs, SaaS services and more. Catchpoint offers the largest, most geographically dispersed monitoring network, utilizing over 800 backbone, broadband, cloud and wireless vantage points. Over 450 customers, including the world’s most advanced companies like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline, trust Catchpoint to provide real-time intelligence to their DevOps, SRE and Ops to detect, identify, fix and validate digital applications and services faster. See how Catchpoint can reduce your mean time to repair at www.catchpoint.com/trial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005646/en/