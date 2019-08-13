Log in
Catchpoint : Digital Experience Monitoring Adds “More Eyes in More Places” With Continuing Expansion of Category's Largest Monitoring Network

08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

New Backbone, Last Mile, Cloud Vantage Points Challenge Cloud-only Industry Trend; Monitoring End-User Experiences with Less Noise and Greater Accuracy

Catchpoint™, the leader in next-generation Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced a further expansion of its Global Monitoring Network, the largest, most diverse network of locations in its category, to 825 locations extensively covering backbone, broadband, cloud, last mile and wireless infrastructure.

Catchpoint’s ongoing expansion, with 75 nodes added in 2019, highlights its commitment to improving digital experiences by monitoring from as many geographic, network and infrastructure vantage points as possible. This approach runs counter to some performance monitoring vendors which track user experiences only from public cloud locations.

“The breadth and diversity of our infrastructure make us the system of record for end-user experience telemetry. Our expansive footprint is necessary to protect and advance enterprise customer and employee digital experiences,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “Organizations are facing an increasingly diverse and mobile user base, requiring a solution which can support that scale. Catchpoint is committed to the growing need for ‘more eyes in more places’ because limiting monitoring locations to the public cloud does not reflect real user presence and behavior.”

Now covering 200 cities worldwide, Catchpoint focused its recent deployment of new monitoring nodes in Mexico and China. Catchpoint now has a total of 140 nodes in mainland China, comprising 16 percent of its global footprint - vital as businesses increasingly target the Chinese market.

Powered by its advanced synthetic and real-user solutions for both customer and employee experience monitoring, Catchpoint offers organizations a unique advantage with more monitoring locations in geographic proximity to end users.

“Other monitoring tools are looking at things internally and are reactive. With its expansive node network, Catchpoint represents the User Experience and allows us to proactively identify problems before they impact our customers,” says Gary McKay, Director of Agile Service Delivery at Somos, the leader in registry management and data solutions. “Catchpoint alerts us to the first sign of trouble for all of our products. Without their backbone nodes, we would miss issues that could disrupt our customers' experience.”

In addition to monitoring critical backbone locations, Catchpoint’s 133 public cloud locations offer the largest regional cloud provider coverage, with nodes on AWS, Google, Oracle, Tencent, AliCloud and others. New cloud nodes were added in Mumbai, Dubai, Stockholm, Sydney, Johannesburg and other locations in Europe and the United States.

DEM Transition Program: Catchpoint underpinned its global monitoring commitment with the recent announcement of its DEM Transition Program, following Dynatrace’s news of retiring their Gomez and Keynote products. The program provides free and seamless migration for companies looking to adopt next-generation DEM with the automation, scalability and velocity demanded by modern organizations. As part of Catchpoint’s white-glove services, customers receive best-in-class support with a dedicated customer success manager who will work closely to develop and execute a monitoring migration strategy. Customers may also receive some monetary relief in certain circumstances.

For a complete list of nodes, visit: https://www.catchpoint.com/global-node-network.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify, and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com/


© Business Wire 2019
