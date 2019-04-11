Catchpoint : Introduces Industry-First Managed Monitoring Service

Managed Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP) Offering Addresses IT
Complexity with Unified Platform Combining Multiple Performance
Monitoring Disciplines
Catchpoint™,
the digital experience monitoring (DEM) leader, today announced the
launch of the industry’s first fully Managed Monitoring Service Provider
offering, designed to help organizations get immediate performance
improvement while relieving themselves from the burden of planning,
executing, and maintaining a fully developed digital experience
monitoring strategy.
The Catchpoint Managed Monitoring Service combines synthetic and real
user monitoring in a single platform utilizing the world’s largest, most
diverse network of monitoring vantage points, deployed and managed by
Catchpoint’s expert team. This accelerates the time that it takes a
company to plan and deploy its monitoring strategy, as well as improves
the speed of its incident management process and overall digital
performance. Beta-tested over the last year, including during multiple
peak traffic periods such as Black Friday, this service has already
provided value to companies including Bose, Autodesk and L'Oréal.
“Just as organizations increasingly outsource their security to managed
service providers, we’ve found customers want to place their digital
experience monitoring strategy into the hands of our experts,” comments
Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “By getting relief from
the burden of 24/7 alert investigation, script maintenance, and
strategic planning, they are able to improve performance and
availability to meet business objectives, while re-focusing internal IT
resources on strategic, longer-term initiatives.”
Digital Complexity = Performance Challenges: As end-user
expectations for speed and reliability increase, IT departments strain
to keep systems globally available and performant on a 24/7/365 basis.
Alert and maintenance fatigue, limited internal resources, lack of
expertise in digital experience monitoring disciplines, and
de-centralized organizational structures make it difficult to sustain a
comprehensive monitoring strategy.
Catchpoint’s Managed Monitoring Service helps enterprises overcome these
challenges by providing continual performance monitoring test management
(including alert triage and script maintenance) and expert consulting
services for the planning and execution of monitoring strategies. By
providing a staffed, centralized monitoring hub, Catchpoint improves the
speed at which incidents are resolved and reduces their impact by
alleviating the delays and communication issues that often arise during
the incident management process.
“Major changes in how applications' infrastructure and networks are
deployed and run introduce visibility gaps into traditional monitoring
functions,” writes Gartner. “Changes are coming to IT ops environments
faster than monitoring strategies are evolving to handle them, leading
to visibility gaps and performance challenges, and IoT, cloud and SDx
become more of the norm. Coupled with technological changes that are
required, many IT ops personnel lack the skills and processes to deal
with these highly dynamic environments.”1
“Partnering with Catchpoint’s Managed Monitoring team was a great
addition to our website and application performance monitoring during
the critical holiday season,” says Nate Auwerda, Chief Technology
Officer at Overstock.com. “The insights we uncovered while working with
their experts helped us continue to provide the best possible digital
experience for our customers on any device.”
For more information: www.catchpoint.com/managed-monitoring-service.
About Catchpoint
At Catchpoint, every experience matters. Our Digital Experience
Monitoring Platform helps leading organizations ensure that every
experience they deliver worldwide is monitored and optimized. We combine
synthetic and real user monitoring to provide total visibility into
every layer of the digital delivery chain, including networks, code,
CDNs, DNS, services, APIs and more. Catchpoint offers the largest, most
geographically dispersed monitoring network, utilizing over 700
backbone, broadband, cloud and wireless vantage points. Customer
experience leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn,
Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint to provide real-time
intelligence to detect, repair, and optimize digital applications and
services faster. See how Catchpoint can reduce your Mean Time to Detect
at www.catchpoint.com/trial.
1 Gartner, “2018 Strategic Roadmap for IT Operations
Monitoring” by Sanjit Ganguli and Charley Rich, 22 June 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005214/en/