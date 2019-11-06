Log in
Category Planning Can Help Food Manufacturers to Drive Profitability Using Category Plans, Quantzig's Analytics Experts

11/06/2019 | 10:28am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that explains ‘How Category Planning Helps Identify KPIs and Enhance ROI.’

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005428/en/

This success story highlights the role of category planning solution in identifying the best- and worst-case scenarios for each customer, enabling better contingency planning and cost reduction under forecast errors so that the business can respond immediately to demand signals. Also, it explains how Quantzig’s analytics experts helped a leading whole-grain foods manufacturer to synchronize demand planning with production and adjust to changes in available materials.

Our category planning solutions help manufacturers to analyze dynamic demand patterns and improve forecasting capabilities. Request a FREE proposal to gain better insights into our analytics capabilities.

With the rapid increase in health issues such as gastrointestinal diseases, the obesity epidemic, and heart-related problems, there is an increase in the requirement for whole-grain foods. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat whole-grain foods can be attributed to factors such as its convenient usage, promising flavors, and easy to consume nature.

According to Quantzig’s supply chain analytics experts, “Demand and capacity planning solutions can help businesses to improve forecast accuracy, enhance service levels, manage portfolios, and maximize return on planning efforts.”

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you unlock the true potential of your supply chain by increasing forecast accuracy and productivity with the help of our demand and capacity planning solutions.

The Challenge

The client- a leading food manufacturer, wanted to understand customer buying habits and the decision-making process to position their products effectively. The client also wanted to provide superior value to its customers by offering personalized products.

Our Approach

Quantzig’s team of 20+ supply chain analytics experts worked parallelly with the client to help them address issues connected to maverick spend by offering up-to-date market insights in terms of the nature of competition and cost drivers.

Addressing the complexities of today's global consumer-driven marketplace is a cumbersome task? Don’t you agree? Book a FREE solution demo to learn how our demand and category planning solutions can help you reduce costs, increase profitability, and improve collaboration across the supply network.

Quantzig’s demand and category planning solutions also enabled the client to:

  • Analyze and benchmark demand and capacity planning strategies
  • Gain complete visibility into supply chain processes
  • Optimize production capacity
  • Request more information to learn how demand and category planning solutions can help you utilize your resources and satisfy your customers.

Recent Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
