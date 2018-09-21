Catfish Gets Tangled in a Small-Fry Trade War

By Julie Wernau and Benjamin Parkin

In the shadow of President Trump's battle against imported metals, cars and other goods, a smaller fight is escalating over catfish -- with some unintended reverberations.

At the center is the Vietnamese pangasius, a whiskered bottom-feeder whose popularity for decades has cut into the sales of U.S. catfish. In February, Vietnam went to the World Trade Organization, charging that the U.S. has devised a burdensome and unnecessary food-inspection program as a protectionist measure against the pangasius.

Some big U.S. catfish farmers argue the program was necessary to protect U.S. consumers from adulterated fish. Other catfish producers say the extra bureaucracy is hurting more U.S. businesses than they are helping.

Nontariff trade barriers -- a term used by policy makers to describe policies to help U.S. industries that don't involve the use of tariffs -- became a common tactic after the North American Free Trade Agreement and other pacts made tariffs a weapon of last resort.

"War is waged in much more nerdy and quiet ways than the kind of tariffs and headlines we are seeing now," said Darci Vetter, former chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative.

Catfish growers in the U.S. sold $380 million worth of fish in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a tiny market compared with the $50 billion U.S. corn industry, for example.

In Mississippi, lobbyists and politicians say Vietnam's pangasius, also marketed as basa and swai, shouldn't even be called catfish.

"It's like comparing a cow and cat. They're totally different species," said Bobby Giachelli, vice president of sales and marketing at America's Catch Inc., one of the largest U.S. catfish companies.

Simply figuring out a workable definition of the fish, a member of the broader siluriformes catfish family, required two separate farm bills. Laws in several catfish-producing southern states require restaurant menus to specify if they are serving imported catch.

Around 60% of siluriformes eaten in the U.S. come from abroad, after imports from Vietnam and elsewhere took off in the late 1990s. Measures like anti-dumping duties did little to stem the deluge. In 2008, southern lawmakers lobbied successfully to switch responsibility for inspecting siluriformes from the Food and Drug Administration, which monitors all other seafood, to the USDA, whose inspection procedures is more hands-on. It took four years to develop the program, at a cost of about $20 million, and another five years to get it up and running.

Whether or not the new program is helping bigger U.S. catfish processors, it hasn't been great for the much smaller trade in wild catfish.

Most fishermen that wholesaler Penny Crappell deals with catch a few fish at their local watering hole, plop them in the back of a truck and cut them up in a backyard shed. She and others like her account for about 4% of U.S. catfish production, according to the National Fisheries Institute.

She didn't even know America was in a fight over catfish until the USDA showed up on her doorstep with a hodgepodge of new Kafkaesque requirements. The upshot? She needed to color-code her shovels.

Ms. Crappell also processes alligators, but catfish is the only species she deals with that requires near-constant inspection -- which according to Vietnam demonstrates that the new USDA program is being used mainly to limit trade.

The Government Accountability Office, a U.S. agency charged with rooting out government fat, in 11 separate reports have called the USDA program unnecessary, wasteful and based on faulty science. The stated impetus for the program, a 1979 salmonella outbreak, was never tied to catfish, the agency said.

Chad Causey, spokesman for lobbying group Catfish Farmers of America, said that rather than salmonella, the industry is concerned about chemicals in fish causing long-term illnesses. The new USDA program has found some disallowed chemicals in a fraction of imported fish.

The USDA hasn't weighed in publicly on whether the program is necessary. "We take our direction from Congress and we implement as we are instructed to," said Carmen Rottenberg, acting deputy undersecretary for the USDA Office for Food Safety. As for Ms. Crappell's shovels, the USDA says it is important, including for allergy reasons, not to mix utensils used for catfish with those handling other seafood.

Beginning in 2017, the Vietnamese government and other catfish exporters had to prove that their inspections were just as meticulous as the USDA's.

"These exports by Vietnamese producers are now subject to laws, rules, administrative practices, and related actions of the United States that, without a sufficient scientific basis, are restricting the trade in this product," Vietnam complained to the WTO.

The program places federal inspectors in every processing facility and import terminal in the country. It also requires catfish-exporting countries to adapt their supply chains to meet U.S. norms and undergo USDA audits.

Under the FDA's oversight, two dozen countries had been able to export catfish to the U.S. Last week], the USDA said Vietnam was one of only three countries that have made it through the latest round of the review process. The other two were China, which accounts for about 5% of imports, and Thailand. Catfish producers such as Guyana say their export businesses are no longer viable.

Jimmy Avery, director of Mississippi State University's Delta Research and Extension Center, said some farm-raised catfish producers were willing to go through the more rigorous inspection process if it meant their competitors would also need to meet those requirements.

Mr. Giachelli of America's Catch said for his company not much has changed, as large-scale producers already face other bureaucracy and inspections.

The intention, the industry says, was never to snuff out competition from other domestic producers, like those selling wild catfish. "They just got caught up in the net," Mr. Avery said.

They're not the only ones.

Once the USDA took over, Sean Bergen, founder and chief executive of Sustainable Seafood Sales LLC in Portland, Me., said his partnership to bring in fresh catfish from the Dominican Republic quickly became unsustainable. At one point, his fish got delayed at the border because, he says, the paperwork used the abbreviation "lbs." for "pounds."

"After two weeks of delays, they stamped the shipment as fit for the U.S. market," he said. By then the fish had long "surpassed its shelf life."

The USDA says that in the transition from FDA oversight it told foreign suppliers well in advance of new requirements being phased in, including on labeling.

Some other U.S. fisheries fear they could be next in line for ramped-up bureaucracy. "It could be crab tomorrow. It could be tilapia. It could be shrimp," said Gavin Gibbons, a spokesman for the National Fisheries Institute.

Back in the bayou, processors like Ms. Crappell are finding that doing their part in a global trade skirmish requires things they never expected. Like buying a label-maker.

"You can never get anyone to tell you exactly what about the label needs fixing," said Ms. Crappell. "The agent made a big hooha about it. She tried peeling it off. She said she had to write it up. She made an act of Congress out of it,"

Write to Julie Wernau at Julie.Wernau@wsj.com