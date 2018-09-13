CathWorks : FFRangio™ System Clinical Review Featured in TCT 2018 Program

The CathWorks FFRangio™ System will be featured in a TCT
Lunch Presentation Theater Program held during the 2018 TCT
(Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) annual meeting in San Diego.
The event, titled “FFRangio for PCI Guidance: A Clinical
Review,” will be presented on September 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in
Presentation Theater 5.
The program will feature a panel of experts discussing their experiences
with the CathWorks FFRangio System. Presentations will
include: 1) In-depth review of FAST-FFR pivotal trial results, 2) Deep
dive into FAST-FFR subgroups and secondary endpoints, 3) The benefits of
the CathWorks FFRangio System in multi-vessel disease, and 4)
How daily use of the CathWorks FFRangio System can change
clinical practice in the future.
Program presenters feature leading interventional cardiologists from
around the globe: William F. Fearon, MD – Stanford University Medical
Center in Palo Alto, CA; Nils P. Johnson, MD, MS – McGovern Medical
School at UT Health in Houston, TX; Hitoshi Matsuo, MD – Gifu Heart
Center in Japan; and Peter Fitzgerald, MD – Stanford University Medical
Center in Palo Alto, CA.
The program is free of charge, open to all registered TCT attendees, and
lunch will be served. Seating is limited. You can register online at www.crf.org/tct/agenda/satellite-programs.
For more information about the course content and presenters, visit www.cath.works.
CathWorks also announced that the FAST-FFR pivotal trial has been added
to the late-breaking clinical science program during the 2018 TCT annual
meeting. FAST-FFR trial data will be presented in the Main Arena during
the late-breaking clinicals session that begins at 12 noon on Monday,
September 24. The FAST-FFR pivotal trial was designed to evaluate the
efficacy of the CathWorks FFRangioSystem in terms
of sensitivity and specificity when compared to conventional invasive
FFR.
The CathWorks FFRangio System is not FDA-cleared and is not
yet available for sale within the United States.
About CathWorks
CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its
advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy
decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an
objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI
decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for
patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients
and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the
CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick,
precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical
for every case.
