Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CathWorks : FFRangio™ System Clinical Review Featured in TCT 2018 Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01am CEST

The CathWorks FFRangio™ System will be featured in a TCT Lunch Presentation Theater Program held during the 2018 TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) annual meeting in San Diego. The event, titled “FFRangio for PCI Guidance: A Clinical Review,” will be presented on September 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in Presentation Theater 5.

The program will feature a panel of experts discussing their experiences with the CathWorks FFRangio System. Presentations will include: 1) In-depth review of FAST-FFR pivotal trial results, 2) Deep dive into FAST-FFR subgroups and secondary endpoints, 3) The benefits of the CathWorks FFRangio System in multi-vessel disease, and 4) How daily use of the CathWorks FFRangio System can change clinical practice in the future.

Program presenters feature leading interventional cardiologists from around the globe: William F. Fearon, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA; Nils P. Johnson, MD, MS – McGovern Medical School at UT Health in Houston, TX; Hitoshi Matsuo, MD – Gifu Heart Center in Japan; and Peter Fitzgerald, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA.

The program is free of charge, open to all registered TCT attendees, and lunch will be served. Seating is limited. You can register online at www.crf.org/tct/agenda/satellite-programs. For more information about the course content and presenters, visit www.cath.works.

CathWorks also announced that the FAST-FFR pivotal trial has been added to the late-breaking clinical science program during the 2018 TCT annual meeting. FAST-FFR trial data will be presented in the Main Arena during the late-breaking clinicals session that begins at 12 noon on Monday, September 24. The FAST-FFR pivotal trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy of the CathWorks FFRangioSystem in terms of sensitivity and specificity when compared to conventional invasive FFR.

The CathWorks FFRangio System is not FDA-cleared and is not yet available for sale within the United States.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22aATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. - ATASY
AC
02:20aSIGMA INDUSTRIES : NanoXplore and Sigma Announce Filing of Additional Documents for Special Meeting of Sigma Shareholders
AQ
02:18aMALACHITE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - James Dean
PU
02:18aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ September 2018 monthly update
PU
02:16aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $63.0 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
02:16aCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CVSI
AC
02:15aOPINION : Detroit should call Ford's bluff on $240M train station rehab
AQ
02:13aDANA SHANNON : A CTG Rising Star!
PU
02:13aSEKISUI CHEMICAL : Regenerative Medicine Venture and Business Cooperation with Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
PU
02:13aXIABUXIABU CATERING MANAGEMENT CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Press Article
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3TESLA CUSTOMERS MAY FACE LONGER RESPONSE TIME AS DELIVERIES RISE: Musk
4THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
5Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.