Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CathWorks : FFRangio™ System Files FDA 510(k) Submission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 02:01am CEST

CathWorks announced that it has submitted its CathWorks FFRangio™ System to the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for review and 510(k) market clearance.

The CathWorks FFRangio System is the non-invasive FFR platform that quickly and precisely delivers objective multi-vessel physiologic measurements to cost-effectively optimize and confirm intraprocedural PCI therapy decisions. It is designed to deliver the objective FFR guidance needed to optimize percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) therapy decisions for every patient.

The FDA 510(k) submission was filed on August 7, 2018. This submission was made possible following early, full enrollment of the FAST-FFR trial.

CathWorks CEO Jim Corbett said, “The FAME trials clearly demonstrated the clinical and economic value of FFR in PCI decision-making. We are confident that the CathWorks FFRangio System meets a real need for patients and physicians, and we expect the system to make non-invasive, wire-free FFR possible in coronary angiograms; reducing wire-related risks and costs.”

Corbett went on to add, “We anticipate 510(k) market clearance by the end of 2018. Given the CathWorks System’s compatibility with major coronary angiogram platforms and a clear CPT code, we expect the system to start benefitting physicians and their patients very soon.”

The CathWorks FFRangio System is in development and is not yet FDA cleared or available for sale within the United States.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aILUKA RESOURCES : Executive Team Changes
PU
03:26aU.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
03:25aU.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
03:23aRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 24
AQ
03:19aSEARS : Bloomington Sears store set to close
AQ
03:16aMexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
RE
03:16aIMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
AC
03:10aKettering to spend up to $3M improving compliance for people with disabilities
AQ
03:07aPEET : 23 August 2018 - Peet increases full year profit
PU
03:07aLG ELECTRONICS : To usher in new era of ai robotics with wearable robot
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.