CathWorks : FFRangio™ Trial Meets Primary Endpoint and Exceeds Performance Goals

The journal Circulation published results from the CathWorks FFRangio™
FAST-FFR clinical trial in an article titled Accuracy of
Fractional Flow Reserve Derived From Coronary Angiography. The
publication and trial results were announced today at the 2018 TCT
(Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) annual meeting in San Diego,
California.
CathWorks FFRangio System delivers objective measurements to confirm PCI decisions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The FAST-FFR trial demonstrated that the sensitivity and specificity of
the CathWorks FFRangio System were 93.5% and 91.2%,
respectively, both of which exceeded the trial’s pre-specified
performance goals. The diagnostic accuracy was 92% overall, and remained
high when considering only FFR values in the critical zone between 0.75
and 0.85. As a result, the trial concluded that the CathWorks System has
the promise to substantially increase physiologic coronary lesion
assessment in the cath lab, potentially leading to improved patient
outcomes.
The CathWorks FFRangio System is a non-invasive FFR platform
that quickly and precisely delivers objective multi-vessel physiologic
measurements to cost-effectively optimize and confirm intraprocedural
percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) therapy decisions. It is
designed to deliver the objective FFR guidance needed to optimize PCI
therapy decisions for every patient.
Stephan Achenbach, MD, FSCCT is Chairman of Cardiology and Professor of
Medicine at the University of Erlangen, Germany, and was the leading
enroller in the FAST-FFR trial. Dr. Achenbach explained the importance
of the clinical findings in this trial: “Guidelines mandate that
revascularization decisions are based on the presence of ischemia.
However, not every stenosis or invasive angiography, even if perceived
as ‘severe,’ causes ischemia. Equally important, lesions that do not
appear severely stenotic may cause ischemia at times and may hence
benefit from revascularization. Invasive angiography in such cases is
incomplete without assessment of ischemia. Invasive FFR is considered
the standard of care in these situations but adds cost and a
significantly higher level of invasiveness to the angiogram, leading to
pronounced under-use in clinical reality. Enrolling many patients in the
FAST-FFR trial, my team and I experienced how easily the CathWorks FFRangio
System can be added to the angiogram. The published trial results
convincingly demonstrate the clinical benefit that may be derived. The
CathWorks System may turn out to be disruptive technology that changes
the workflow in the cath lab - to the benefit of our patients.”
The FAST-FFR trial was rigorous. CathWorks FFRangio System
data was measured by 19 on-site cath-lab clinicians blinded to the
invasive FFR measurements. Angiograms were acquired by dozens of
operators at ten hospitals using all four of the major angiography
systems (Siemens, Phillips, Canon, and GE). In addition, a majority of
subjects were overweight or obese, and 20 percent had calcified lesions.
In the presence of all of these real-world conditions, CathWorks FFRangio
accuracy was still very high.
William Fearon, MD, Professor of Cardiology at Stanford Medical Center
in Palo Alto, California, was the Principal Investigator of the trial
and lead author. Dr. Fearon pointed out: “The results of the FAST-FFR
trial demonstrate a very high accuracy and strong correlation between
the reference standard, pressure wire-derived FFR and FFRangio.
Based on these findings, FFRangio has the potential to
substantially increase physiologic coronary lesion assessment in the
catheterization laboratory, thereby leading to improved patient
outcomes.”
The CathWorks FFRangio System is in development and is not
yet FDA-cleared.
About CathWorks
CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its
advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy
decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an
objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI
decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for
patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients
and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the
CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick,
precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical
for every case.
