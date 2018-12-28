Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CathWorks : Names Paul Kapsner as Vice-President of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:01am CET

Provides Experienced Commercial Leadership For CathWorks FFRangio U.S. Launch

CathWorks announced that Paul Kapsner has been named as Global Vice President of Sales. His appointment coincides with recent United States FDA clearance of the company’s CathWorks FFRangio System. His initial focus will be on accelerating the clinical and commercial organization in the United States.

Paul joins CathWorks with 27 years of commercial sales and marketing leadership experience in market-leading medical device companies. That experience includes deep engagement in the coronary diagnostic market. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from The United States Military Academy—West Point and an M.B.A. from Oklahoma City University.

Jim Corbett, CathWorks CEO, said of Paul’s appointment, “I have worked with Paul previously and am confident in his ability to develop and lead our commercial sales and customer support organization. CathWorks FFRangio System represents a tremendous opportunity for interventional cardiologists, their hospitals, and patients to improve the quality of care and lower costs in the treatment of multi-vessel coronary artery disease. Paul understands how to develop a team to provide the clinical and technical support our customers need. We could not be more excited to have Paul on board.”

Mr. Kapsner added, “I know from experience how much interventional cardiologists will benefit from having a non-invasive, intraprocedural platform to provide objective FFRangio guidance. We look forward to equipping health systems with an objective resource to aid in PCI decision-making.”

The CathWorks FFRangio System quickly and precisely delivers the objective FFR guidance needed to optimize PCI therapy decisions for every patient. It is non-invasive and performed intra-procedurally during coronary angiography without adding additional clinical risk or per-procedure costs. The company received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the CathWorks FFRangioCoronary Vascular Physiologic Simulation Software on December 19, 2018.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFRangio based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFRangio guidance that is practical for every case.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aFormer AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--2nd Update
DJ
01:55aUNITED RUSAL : Jean-Pierre Thomas becomes Rusal's new board chairman as part of deal with U.S.
RE
01:48aJean-Pierre Thomas becomes Rusal's new board chairman as part of deal with U.S.
RE
01:44aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Grand to set up JV for finance lease service
AQ
01:44aYADEA : adopts share award scheme
AQ
01:36aMESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL : QP to distribute MPHC free incentive shares on Dec 31
AQ
01:36aCOAL INDIA : Rescue work on to save trapped Meghalaya miners
AQ
01:36aNew listings, rise in FOL underpin QSE’s robust performance in 2018
AQ
01:33aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Commencement of Change of Control Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation for Trinidad's Outstanding 65/8% Senior Notes due 2025
AQ
01:31aOneSmart Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
2BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
3HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health I..
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Wins $712.5 Million Navy Contract
5DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Actio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.