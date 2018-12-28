CathWorks : Names Paul Kapsner as Vice-President of Sales

CathWorks announced that Paul Kapsner has been named as Global Vice
President of Sales. His appointment coincides with recent United States
FDA clearance of the company’s CathWorks FFRangio™ System.
His initial focus will be on accelerating the clinical and commercial
organization in the United States.
Paul joins CathWorks with 27 years of commercial sales and marketing
leadership experience in market-leading medical device companies. That
experience includes deep engagement in the coronary diagnostic market.
He earned a B.S. in Engineering from The United States Military
Academy—West Point and an M.B.A. from Oklahoma City University.
Jim Corbett, CathWorks CEO, said of Paul’s appointment, “I have worked
with Paul previously and am confident in his ability to develop and lead
our commercial sales and customer support organization. CathWorks
FFRangio System represents a tremendous opportunity for interventional
cardiologists, their hospitals, and patients to improve the quality of
care and lower costs in the treatment of multi-vessel coronary artery
disease. Paul understands how to develop a team to provide the clinical
and technical support our customers need. We could not be more excited
to have Paul on board.”
Mr. Kapsner added, “I know from experience how much interventional
cardiologists will benefit from having a non-invasive, intraprocedural
platform to provide objective FFRangio guidance. We look forward to
equipping health systems with an objective resource to aid in PCI
decision-making.”
The CathWorks FFRangio System quickly and precisely delivers the
objective FFR guidance needed to optimize PCI therapy decisions for
every patient. It is non-invasive and performed intra-procedurally
during coronary angiography without adding additional clinical risk or
per-procedure costs. The company received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for
the CathWorks FFRangioCoronary Vascular Physiologic
Simulation Software on December 19, 2018.
About CathWorks
CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its
advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy
decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an
objective FFRangio based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided
PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits
for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for
patients and payers. The company’s focus is specifically on bringing the
CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and
objective intraprocedural FFRangio guidance that is practical for every
case.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005338/en/