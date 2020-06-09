Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cathay Pacific shares hit three-and-a-half month high after rescue package, outlook uncertain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Hong Kong airport

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd surged as much as 18.7% on Wednesday, reaching their highest level since Feb. 24, after the carrier announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) recapitalisation plan led by the Hong Kong government.

The stock later trimmed most of its early gains, falling to as low as HK$8.85, still up 0.5% from the previous close.

Brokers attributed the easing to investors squaring their positions due to broader uncertainty over the longer-term prospects for the aviation industry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"There are still many uncertainties in the second half of the year as the pandemic is still ongoing," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

"For the carrier, issues including cash flow are our main concern. We have to see if it can sail through the difficult time."

Brokerage Daiwa downgraded Cathay to "sell" from "hold" and trimmed its target price to HK$6.50 from HK$8.60, saying it expected the carrier's share price to come under pressure amid a huge dilution due from the bailout plan.

The rescue package includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific and Air China.

Cathay said it was burning through about HK$3 billion ($387 million) a month in cash.

Brokerage Jefferies said the rescue plan removed a liquidity overhang, but at the expense of 44% earnings dilution.

It maintained a "hold" rating on the stock until it sees signs of traffic recovery.

Cathay said it expects to repay the Hong Kong government for HK$19.5 billion of preference shares over three to five years.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday it was not the government's intention to remain a long-term shareholder.

Shares of Swire Pacific gained 1.1% in late morning trade, while the Hong Kong shares of Air China fell 2.6%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -0.18% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-31.73%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 1.19% 46.85 End-of-day quote.-35.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aMYDECINE INNOVATIONS : to Acquire NeuroPharm Inc.
AQ
12:31aAT&T : HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind,' While 'Cops' Gets Canceled -- Update
DJ
12:20aSilver One Identifies Additional Targets Through Mapping and Sampling at Its Cherokee Project, Nevada
NE
12:20aAB 5 Misses the Mark as Does Lorena Gonzalez's Tweet
BU
12:19aINFIGEN ENERGY : AC Energy, partner start formal takeover bid of Infigen
AQ
12:19aCHINA ITS : can be sued for choking Mekong
AQ
12:19aSAN MIGUEL : A man for all seasons
AQ
12:17aSWEDBANK : Latvia's export and import see biggest drop in past ten years - Swedbank
AQ
12:16aVodafone says UK's desire to lead in 5G will suffer a blow if Huawei is ripped out
RE
12:16aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Resources of Balochistan its constitutional rights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3NIFCO INC. : NIFCO : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2020
4Operation HOPE Announces a New Marshall Plan for National Economic Recovery
5Cathay Pacific shares hit three-and-a-half month high after rescue package, outlook uncertain
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group