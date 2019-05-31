Log in
Cathio to Launch a Payment, Donation, and Remittance Platform for the Catholic Economy

0
05/31/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Cathio, a Catholic Enterprise, is set to launch a new payment, remittance and funding platform which provides efficient, secure, and transparent movement of funds within the Catholic world. It is backed by a team of well-established experts and leaders with deep roots in the Catholic Church.

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cathio, an organization founded to serve Catholics through an easy-to-use payment solution that responds to the needs of the Catholic community, announced the launch of its platform and its leadership team today.

“Cathio's platform is designed to enable all sectors of the Catholic economy to benefit from lower costs and transparent payments," said Cathio CEO Matthew Marcolini.

Former Ambassador to the Holy See and Cathio Advisor Jim Nicholson stated, "The Church is living in a time of great challenges with the laity asking, ‘What can we do?’ Well, Cathio is a lay initiative that not only strives to save the Church money, but positions it to provide greater transparency of financial transactions and the connectivity of people of good will with good works."

The Cathio platform will help ensure lower costs, greater transaction visibility, and improved security for the Catholic community. Cathio’s easy-to-use web and mobile tools also enable greater donor development, promotion, and engagement.

Senator Rick Santorum, a member of the Cathio Board of Directors, noted that Cathio also offers the opportunity for the Church to better engage the youth, “Millennials don’t carry cash, they date on apps and watch on-demand entertainment. We have to be there, we have to learn from successful tech companies, and we have to provide a universal solution that makes it easy for younger generations to engage with the Church.”

Cathio’s executive team brings a wealth of business, technological, and philanthropic expertise with strong ties to the Catholic Church. Matthew Marcolini, CEO, previously worked as the Executive Director for Corsica Partners; Ryan Thomas, Co-Founder, has worked for more than a decade for the Catholic Church around the world, most recently as Director of News Operations for EWTN and Catholic News Agency and co-organizer of the first Vatican Hackathon, VHacks; and Enrique Elias, Head of Ecclesial Relations, has been dedicated to the Catholic Association’s pastoral and cultural initiatives for more than 30 years.

Cathio’s Board and Advisors includes

Senator Rick Santorum - Cathio Board Member, former United States Senator and Republican Presidential Nominee

Ambassador Jim Nicholson - Cathio Board Advisor, former United States Ambassador to the Holy See (Vatican)

Ed Moy - Cathio Board Member, 38th Director United States Mint

Matt Schlapp - Cathio Board Member, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Nick Nicholson - Cathio Board Member, Managing Director, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage

Ryan Thomas - Cathio Vice-Chair and Interim Chairman of the Board, former Director of News Operations for EWTN: Global Catholic Television Network

Cameron Chell - Cathio Board Member and Co-Founder, ICOx Innovations Chairman

Initial customers that have agreed to be early adopters of the Cathio payment, donation, and remittance platform include:

  1. The Dominican Foundation: The Dominican Friars support the Catholic Church and uphold its doctrines with clear preaching and careful study. 
  2. Christendom College: Christendom College is a four-year coeducational Roman Catholic Liberal Arts College with undergraduate and graduate programs offered in four locations in Front Royal and Alexandria (Virginia), Donegal (Ireland), and Rome (Italy).
  3. The Trinitarian Order: the Brothers of the Holy Trinity are a religious community founded in 1198 by St. John de Matha, to uphold the freedom of all people.
  4. Center for Evangelical Catholicism: CEC seeks to advance the New Evangelization by forming Catholics equipped to fulfill the Great Commission by spreading the gospel through parishes, schools, and for-profit enterprises.

About Cathio

Cathio was founded in 2018 and is working to transform the way the Catholic community moves money. By bringing innovative technology and best practices from the tech world, Cathio provides a turnkey solution for Catholic organizations to bring their financial transactions into alignment with their beliefs. Cathio was created to address the needs of the Catholic Church. With changing demographics and confidence in the Catholic Church, we are creating a solution that incorporates tools to increase donations, move money with reduced cost and greater visibility, and drive Catholic community engagement. Visit our website for more information: https://www.cathio.com/

Media Contact
Cathio
Arian L. Hopkins
Communications
arian.hopkins@cathio.com
424-512-2250

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
