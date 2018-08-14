Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cathode Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:44pm CEST

The "Cathode Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Cathode Materials market accounted for $15.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of Lithium-ion cathode technology in the renewable energy industry and advancements in the batteries for energy storing devices. However, Safety issues related to cathode materials is hampering the market growth.

Asia pacific is currently the largest market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its demand from various verticals for battery energy systems and the increasing battery consumers and also driven by growing demand for electrified vehicles, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Material

6 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Battery Type

7 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Application

8 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • Umicore
  • Toda Kogyo Corp.
  • Sumitomo Corporation
  • Showa Denko
  • Pulead Technology Industry
  • Posco
  • Nichia Corporation
  • NEI Corporation
  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
  • L&F
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Gravita India
  • DOW Chemical
  • BASF
  • 3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p754xj/cathode_materials?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pFEDERAL STREET ACQUISITION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:07pMARAPHARM VENTURES INC : . Announces Board Change
AQ
02:07pGlobal $44.89 Billion Industrial Filtration Market Analysis & Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:07pCANBRIDGE LIFE SCIENCES : Receives Approval to Commence CAN017 Ib/III Trial in Esophageal Squamous Cell Cancer (ESCC) In China
BU
02:07pBioSig Technologies Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for PURE EP System
GL
02:07pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING TICKERS : Twitter and Groupon
AC
02:07pHU-MANITY.CO : to Premiere Healthcare Industry Design Where Patient Data is Respected as Patient Property
BU
02:07pAVEO PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acceptance of CANbridge Investigational New Drug Application for CAN017 (AV-203) Trial in Esophageal Squamous Cell Cancer (ESCC) in China
BU
02:07pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Xenetic Biosciences and Antares Pharma
AC
02:07pTecogen Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.