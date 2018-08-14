Cathode Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cathode Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Cathode Materials market accounted for $15.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of Lithium-ion cathode technology in the renewable energy industry and advancements in the batteries for energy storing devices. However, Safety issues related to cathode materials is hampering the market growth.

Asia pacific is currently the largest market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its demand from various verticals for battery energy systems and the increasing battery consumers and also driven by growing demand for electrified vehicles, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs.

Umicore

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Sumitomo Corporation

Showa Denko

Pulead Technology Industry

Posco

Nichia Corporation

NEI Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

L&F

Kureha Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Hitachi Chemical

Gravita India

DOW Chemical

BASF

3M

