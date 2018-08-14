Cathode Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cathode
Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Cathode Materials market accounted
for $15.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.41 billion by
2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing demand for
consumer electronics, increasing adoption of Lithium-ion cathode
technology in the renewable energy industry and advancements in the
batteries for energy storing devices. However, Safety issues related to
cathode materials is hampering the market growth.
Asia pacific is currently the largest market and is expected to dominate
over the forecast period owing to its demand from various verticals for
battery energy systems and the increasing battery consumers and also
driven by growing demand for electrified vehicles, including BEVs,
PHEVs, and HEVs.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Material
6 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Battery Type
7 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Application
8 Global Cathode Materials Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Umicore
-
Toda Kogyo Corp.
-
Sumitomo Corporation
-
Showa Denko
-
Pulead Technology Industry
-
Posco
-
Nichia Corporation
-
NEI Corporation
-
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company
-
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
-
L&F
-
Kureha Corporation
-
Johnson Matthey
-
Hitachi Chemical
-
Gravita India
-
DOW Chemical
-
BASF
-
3M
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p754xj/cathode_materials?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005345/en/