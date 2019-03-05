Cathy Barr Joins Pelvital USA, Inc. Board of Directors

Pelvital USA, Inc. announces that Cathy Barr has joined its Board of Directors (Board).

Ms. Barr has more than 30 years of operational, strategic planning, and senior leadership expertise. In previous roles as Regional President, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Vice President at Fairview Health Services and HealthEast Care System in Minnesota, she led multi-disciplined care delivery operations for a 2.7-Billion-dollar Integrated Health Care System that served over 248,000 patients.

“Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, and specifically stress urinary incontinence, is an unmet clinical need affecting millions of women. From what I’ve seen from the clinical results, Pelvital’s technology holds great promise to provide a solution to most women who suffer from this condition,” Barr said. “I am very pleased to be joining the Pelvital Board and to help bring this new technology to patients.”

“Cathy started as a nurse in a neurology step-down unit in Philadelphia. That experience developed her sensitivity to the personal issues that affect patients and their families. Her role as the senior leader of major health care systems created an understanding of the complexities of the evolving health care profession. We look forward to Cathy providing guidance to the Pelvital team as we bring the Flyte TM incontinence product to market,” said Dale Wahlstrom, CEO.

Barr is a former president of the Women’s Health Leadership Trust, a past member of its Board, and the 2013 recipient of its Jean Harris Award. She was named a “Woman to Watch” by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and has been included on Becker’s Hospital Review list of “Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.” Barr was on the Board of Cerenity Senior Care and was vice chair and a member of the boards of CLUES and Community Health Charities. She holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Niagara University in New York.

About Pelvital

Pelvital is a privately held company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its vision is to improve the lives of people who suffer from pelvic floor disorders. The company is currently evaluating the Flyte TM in-home pelvic floor treatment device, an investigational product designed as a conservative solution for incontinence. For more information about Pelvital, please visit http://www.pelvital.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006048/en/