Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. Cathy Hughes will be inducted
into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting
Hall of Fame at the 2019 NAB
Show. The induction will occur during the Achievement in
Broadcasting Dinner on Monday, April 8 at the Encore in Las Vegas.
Hughes
Hughes grew Urban One, formerly known as Radio One, into the largest
African-American owned, diversified media corporation in the nation. The
company is an urban market leader with 59 broadcast stations across the
country. As such, Hughes became the first woman to own a radio station
that was ranked number one in a major market. Today, the company is run
by Alfred Liggins III, Hughes’ son.
Urban One, Inc. also owns TV One, a television network serving more than
60 million households, and maintains controlling interest in Reach
Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), which provides several syndicated
programs, including the “Tom Joyner Morning Show.” The company also
provides social content, news, information and entertainment through its
digital platform, iOne Digital, with popular websites including
“Cassius” and “Bossip.” Urban One maximizes its reach to more than 80
percent of the African-American market by offering cross-platform
marketing opportunities with its marketing firm, One Solution.
Hughes began her radio career at KOWH-AM in her hometown of Omaha,
Nebraska. In 1971, she became a lecturer at the newly established School
of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her
tenure, Hughes served as general sales manager at WHUR-FM, Howard
University Radio, increasing the station’s revenue from $250,000 to $3
million in her first year. She also became the first woman vice
president and general manager of a station in the nation’s capital and
created the format known as the “Quiet Storm,” which revolutionized
urban radio and was aired on over 480 stations nationwide. In 1980,
Hughes purchased her flagship station WOL-AM, in Washington D.C. and
pioneered yet another innovative format known as “24-Hour Talk From a
Black Perspective.”
“Cathy Hughes is a truly remarkable broadcaster and entrepreneur whose
contributions continue to greatly influence and drive our industry,”
said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We look forward to honoring
Cathy with this well-deserved award at this year’s NAB Show.”
In addition to her professional career, Hughes continues her family’s
work and legacy at The Piney Woods School in Mississippi, which was
established by her grandfather in 1909. The school is the largest of
only four African-American boarding schools in the country. She also
advocates on behalf of the homeless and minority communities, in
addition to mentoring countless women.
Additionally, Hughes was awarded the NAB
Distinguished Service Award in 2001.
Last year’s NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee for radio was
nationally-syndicated radio personality Elvis
Duran. Explore the complete list of past inductees here.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV
largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence
of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees
from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate
marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and
fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption,
across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where
global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting
ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
