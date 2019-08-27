Log in
Catoosa Test Facility : Expands Capabilities with Test Well #16

08/27/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Catoosa Test Facility, https://ctfok.com, has recently added test well #16. Designated Thunderbird 7, this well has 10-3/4” surface casing down to 751’, and is 85.30# ppf, and is cemented up to surface. This well is used to test and validate advanced drilling technologies before they are released to the public. CTF is able to test prototype tools of any type downhole, both in cased wells and open borehole. Open horizontal boreholes are currently available for testing.

Catoosa Test Facility added a third testing rig to the test campus in Jennings, Oklahoma. Nabors Industries furnished one of its high-quality Cyber drilling units under a long-term arrangement to CTF for research and development activities related to drilling operations, advanced wellbore placement technologies and other oilfield tool testing and verification services. This new rig is an all-electric A/C top drive intelligent triple rig that is up fitted with the latest technologies for testing purposes. It is a walking rig that sets on a 9 test well cellar, fully concreted pad, and is designed to be the keystone of our testing campus.

Catoosa Test Facility is commercially available to technology focused oilfield companies for drilling test wells wherein new or existing drilling equipment, tools or techniques can be tested under various actual drilling conditions in a low-risk, cost-effective, confidential and independent environment. Catoosa Test Facility is 100% privately owned and operated for testing confidentiality.

About Catoosa Test Facility

Catoosa Test Facility (CTF) is the industry leader in private oilfield tool testing for companies who are developing new drilling, completion, and production technologies. Located between Stillwater and Tulsa, Oklahoma, CTF offers three drilling rigs capable of moving quickly between test wells offering both cased and open hole design. CTF’s engineering department oversees drilling operations, coiled tubing operations, mud laboratory, fabrication shops and a customer data room where clients monitor testing.

Testing capabilities includes RSS, MWD, LWD, Drilling Motors and bits, Wellbore Surveying, Cased Hole Services & Tools, Packers, Liner Hangers, HPHT Tools and flow loops. CTF has a quest to ensure that the leaders of innovative oilfield technology can test and ensure product integrity and performance in a confidential environment.


© Business Wire 2019
