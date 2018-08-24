Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Cattle Producers Add to Supplies in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

By Benjamin Parkin

Feedyard operators placed more cattle in their lots for fattening in July than expected, a sign that the U.S. meat industry isn't done expanding yet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that they placed 1.74 million head into feedlots for fattening last month, 8% above the same time a year earlier. That beat pre-report analyst expectations for a 6% increase.

The extra cattle brought the total number in feedlots to 11.1 million head as of Aug. 1, the agency said, 5% above last year. That was in line with expectations.

The higher placement figure suggests that supplies heading to slaughterhouses will grow when those younger cattle reach their requisite weights in the months to come.

U.S. cattle producers have boosted herd sizes in recent years, taking advantage of low feed prices and betting that strong demand would absorb the extra supply. Traders had been looking for signs that producers easing off the pace of expansion.

Cattle prices have struggled, however. Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6% to $1.0625 a pound on Friday ahead of the report, trading near a six-week low.

Physical prices were also on course to fall this week.

"Our longer-term view remains bearish on strong rallies amid rising U.S. beef production," said AgResource Co. ahead of the report.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:39pGlobal stocks rally after speech by Fed's Powell, oil prices surge
RE
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:12pCattle Producers Add to Supplies in July -- Update
DJ
10:00pRising Metals Prices Show Little Sign of Substantially Boosting U.S. Production
DJ
09:41pCattle Producers Add to Supplies in July
DJ
08:58pCrop Scouts Find Record Soybean Crop
DJ
08:22pOil rises as China demand resumes, signs that Iran supply curbed
RE
08:21pOil rises as China demand resumes, signs that Iran supply curbed
RE
08:21pBAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 9 in Latest Week
DJ
08:16pGDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.