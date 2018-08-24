Cattle Producers Add to Supplies in July

By Benjamin Parkin

Feedyard operators placed more cattle in their lots for fattening in July than expected, a sign that the U.S. meat industry isn't done expanding yet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that they placed 1.74 million head into feedlots for fattening last month, 8% above the same time a year earlier. That beat pre-report analyst expectations for a 6% increase.

The extra cattle brought the total number in feedlots to 11.1 million head as of Aug. 1, the agency said, 5% above last year. That was in line with expectations.

The higher placement figure suggests that supplies heading to slaughterhouses will grow when those younger cattle reach their requisite weights in the months to come.

U.S. cattle producers have boosted herd sizes in recent years, taking advantage of low feed prices and betting that strong demand would absorb the extra supply. Traders had been looking for signs that producers easing off the pace of expansion.

Cattle prices have struggled, however. Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6% to $1.0625 a pound on Friday ahead of the report, trading near a six-week low.

Physical prices were also on course to fall this week.

"Our longer-term view remains bearish on strong rallies amid rising U.S. beef production," said AgResource Co. ahead of the report.

