Cattle Producers Add to Supplies in July -- Update

By Benjamin Parkin and Francesca Fontana

Feedyard operators placed more cattle in their lots for fattening in July than expected, a sign that the U.S. meat industry isn't done working through large supplies yet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that they placed 1.74 million head into feedlots for fattening last month, 8% above the same time a year earlier. That beat pre-report analyst expectations for a 6% increase.

The new additions brought the total number of cattle in feedlots to 11.1 million head as of Aug. 1, the agency said, 5% above last year and the highest inventory for the month since records began. That was largely in line with expectations.

The higher placement figure suggests that supplies heading to slaughterhouses will grow when those younger cattle reach their requisite weights in the months to come.

"There are no signs of less production going into next year," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities.

Mr. Roose added that the strength of the U.S. economy should aid the cattle market.

"Beef consumption seems to be strong when the stock market is strong."

U.S. cattle producers have boosted herd sizes in recent years, taking advantage of low feed prices and betting that strong demand would absorb the extra supply. Traders had been looking for signs that producers were easing off the pace of expansion as their profits suffered, but analysts say there are more supplies to work through.

"These cattle aren't losing a lot of money but they certainly aren't hitting any home runs," said Trey Warnock at Amarillo Brokerage.

Cattle prices have fallen recently. Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6% to $1.0625 a pound Friday ahead of the report, trading near a six-week low.

Physical prices were also on course to fall this week, with market observers pointing to cattle sales of around $1.07 and $1.09 a pound.

"Our longer-term view remains bearish on strong rallies amid rising U.S. beef production," said AgResource Co. ahead of the report.

The USDA said that cattle marketed, or sent to slaughterhouses, rose 5% in July from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com