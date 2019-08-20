Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Caution grips Asian shares before Fed minutes, seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares flatlined on Wednesday as worries about global recession and endless trade wars vied with hopes for a lot more monetary and fiscal stimulus to keep growth going.

Much depends on what the Federal Reserve does with U.S. interest rates, making markets hyper-sensitive to the minutes - due later on Wednesday - of its last meeting.

Traders are also awaiting the central bank's annual Jackson Hole seminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit this weekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers will take to boost economic growth.

Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner advised clients to watch for the use of the word "somewhat" when Fed Chair Powell describes further policy adjustments.

"Acknowledgment that downside risks have increased with no characterisation of 'somewhat' could be taken as confirmation that it is likely the Fed makes a larger cut in September," Zentner wrote in a note.

Futures <0#FF:> are fully priced for a quarter-point cut in rates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the end of next year.

With so much riding on the Fed, investors were understandably cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dithered either side of flat after three straight days of gains.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slipped 0.4%, while Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> lost -0.1%. Faring a bit better were E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, which added 0.25%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged up 0.1%.

President Donald Trump showed no signs of backing down in his tussle with China, declaring on Tuesday a confrontation was necessary even if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy.

His strongly-worded remarks came hours before his government announced approval of an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure to draw Beijing's ire and further dim prospects for a quick trade deal.

Political turmoil in Hong Kong, Britain and Italy has also heightened uncertainties for investors. The prospect of new elections in Italy after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte added to jitters, sending Italian sovereign bond yields sliding.

MORE STIMULUS

Alarm bells started ringing last week when yields on U.S. 10-year notes fell below two-year yields for the first time since 2007, an inversion that has presaged previous recessions and is widely watched by markets.

That was enough to prompt Trump and his advisers to examine ways to provide a fiscal boost to the U.S. economy, should it be deemed necessary.

In addition, the central banks of the euro zone, Australia and China are all expected open the monetary spigot further this year, while Germany is considering fiscal stimulus.

Those prospects have driven yields lower. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> stood at 1.57% on Wednesday from a high of 1.625% on Monday.

Currency markets have been mostly subdued ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting and Fed minutes. The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 106.48 after losing 0.4% on Tuesday, while sterling was last trading at $1.2170.

The euro trod water near Tuesday's high of $1.1101.

The dollar index <.DXY> was on the defensive at 98.178 as it drifted away from a three-week top touched on Monday.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude firmed 17 cents to $56.26 per barrel while Brent added 23 cents to $60.26.

Spot gold was a shade weaker at $1,503.88 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk)

By Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.66% 25962.44 Delayed Quote.11.30%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.56% 3350.23 Delayed Quote.10.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 7664.470939 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.68% 7948.560325 Delayed Quote.19.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.55% 20677.22 Real-time Quote.2.02%
S&P 500 -0.79% 2900.51 Delayed Quote.16.63%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.16% 98.19 End-of-day quote.1.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56pUber-rival Bolt enters European food delivery business
RE
11:16pCaution grips Asian shares before Fed minutes, seminar
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pDropping global bond yields, recession fears put BOJ in a bind
RE
11:14pCaution grips Asian shares before Fed minutes, seminar
RE
11:10pEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
RE
10:13pTrump White House seeks to assuage farmer unrest over biofuel policy - sources
RE
10:08pTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Starting August 19, 2019, trading of Oceanic Beverages shall be suspended in a merged case, and trading of China Wire and Cable shall resume. Jenn Feng New Energy and Mospec Semiconductor shall be placed under an altered trading method, and Chien Shing Stainless Steel under an altered trading method in a merged case (and subjected to the periodic call auction trading method)
PU
09:41pAMERICAN AIRLINES TO PAY $22.1 MILLION U.S. FINE OVER MAIL DELIVERY TIMES : Justice Department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
2BANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9
3Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires -- Update
4ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : ILUKA RESOURCES : Half Year Results to 30 June 2019
5U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group