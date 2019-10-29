Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie dollars; fed awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:14am EDT
U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday, while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.

Most moves were modest, though, as caution tempered the mood. The biggest gainer was the New Zealand dollar, rising 0.3% to $0.6364. The safe-haven currencies of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc each eased slightly.

"Global risks remain but have shown signs of subsiding," Philip Wee, FX strategist at Singapore's DBS Bank said in a note.

"China-U.S. trade tensions have stopped escalating ... the Fed has reasons to sound less dovish on a 'half-full' narrative for the U.S. economy."

U.S. President Donald Trump had said a trade agreement looked to be ahead of schedule on Monday, without detailing the timing. The United States also said it was studying whether to extend tariff suspensions due to expire in December.

That followed remarks late last week from both U.S. and Chinese officials saying they were "close to finalising" a deal, driving equities and bond yields higher on Monday. The appetite for risk remained on Tuesday.

The Aussie hit its highest since Thursday, touching $0.6851, while the greenback held on to its overnight progress against the yen to stand at 108.96 yen per dollar, just below a three-month high.

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest level in over two months on Tuesday, and the currency edged higher to 7.0586 per dollar.

The dollar was steady against the euro at $1.1094 and more or less flat against a basket of currencies <.DXY> at 97.786.

Beyond the trade headlines, the major focus this week is the Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates for a third time in a row when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Investors are watching for any indication that further cuts are likely, with futures pricing suggesting more easing is expected in 2020. If that is not foreshadowed, traders expect the dollar to rise.

"The forward guidance will be the thing," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer in Auckland.

"It still looks like a done deal that they will cut, but then the risk is that they might characterise that as just one more insurance move ... the market will have to take out the pricing it's got for future dates."

The British pound, meanwhile, nudged lower to $1.2851, with Brexit hanging in the balance.

The European Union has agreed to delay Britain's exit for up to three months, but the country is politically paralysed and overnight parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's third attempt to schedule a December 12 election.

Johnson has said he would try again, by a different legislative route that would only require a simple majority, rather than a two-thirds majority.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.29% 0.89479 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.23% 74.707 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.05% 1.07654 Delayed Quote.2.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.21% 0.68176 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.68549 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.24% 1.87498 Delayed Quote.3.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.00% 140.078 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.02% 83.483 Delayed Quote.3.58%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.26% 1.61842 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.86308 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.03% 120.911 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.02% 0.9125 Delayed Quote.2.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.20% 69.392 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 7.0549 Delayed Quote.2.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.01% 108.981 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aThree-peat? Fed copies 1990s playbook in bid to avert a downturn
RE
01:31aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:28aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK ART SCHOLARSHIP : Call for applications
PU
01:26aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:23aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aCautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie dollars; fed awaited
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group