Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cavalier : Half Year Report 2019 - 20th March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Half Year Report 2019

With operations going back 60 years, Cavalier is well positioned to build a great flooring business founded on our heritage and showcasing New Zealand wool to the world.

Our focus is on manufacturing and marketing high quality, high end flooring, particularly woollen products. We will continue to lead in innovation, building on our established and proven expertise to make some of the world's best carpet.

We have made considerable changes to our business in the past few years and now have a stronger platform to build on our heritage. We stepped into FY19 with a clear purpose and a determination that we can move our Company forward into growth and delivering shareholder value.

We are pleased to deliver an improved result for HY19.

On behalf of the Board and management of Cavalier Corporation (NZX: CAV), we are pleased to present the FY19 Half Year Report, including the financial statements, for the period to 31 December 2018:

Alan ClarkeChairmanPaul Alston

Chief Executive Officer

21 February 2019

Contents

Financial Summary2

Financial Snapshot3

Half Year Review4

Our Focus7

HY19 Financial Review8

Financial Statements10

Notes to the Financial Statements17

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial

Information25

Corporate Directory28

Revenue

$69,996

EBITDA (normalised)1

4,624

Depreciation

(1,755)

EBIT (normalised)1

2,869

Net interest expense

(1,045)

Share of proﬁt after tax of equity-accounted investees

(normalised)1

644

Profit before tax (normalised)1

2,468

Tax expense

(537)

Proﬁt after tax (normalised)1

1,931

Abnormal net gains/(losses) after tax1

(11,964)

Proﬁt/(Loss) after tax (GAAP)

$(10,033)

Net cash flow from operating activities

$2,405

Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)-

based on weighted average number of shares

outstanding of 68,679,098

Normalised1

2.8

GAAP

(14.6)

Return on average shareholders' equity (%)

Normalised1

2.9%

GAAP

(14.9)%

Unaudited

As at

31 Dec 2018

Net tangible asset backing per share ($)

$0.81

Equity to total assets (%)

58.0%

Net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio

22:78

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the six months ended 31 December 2018 (Unaudited)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Six months

Six months

Audited

ended

ended

Year ended

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2017

30 Jun 2018

$000

$000

$000

$75,316

$148,120

4,418

9,998

(1,806)

(3,561)

2,612

6,437

(1,504)

(2,798)

381

1,419

1,489

5,058

(341)

(1,084)

1,148

3,974

(140)

107

$1,008

$4,081

$7,542

$12,143

1.7

5.8

1.5

5.8

1.7%

5.7%

1.5%

5.7%

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

31 Dec 2017

30 Jun 2018

$0.89

$0.94

53.1%

54.3%

33:67

29:71

1Normalised is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practice) measure that provides what the Directors believe to be a more meaningful view of the underlying financial performance of the Group. A reconciliation between GAAP and normalised earnings together with further commentary on the disclosure of non-GAAP financial information are set out at pages 25 to 27 of the Half Year Report.

2-Cavalier Corporation-Half Year Report 2019

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

5%

EBITDA

EBITDA up 5%on HY18 with higher carpet earnings offset by reduced earnings from the wool buying business.

68%

Normalised NPAT*

68% increase in normalised NPAT* to $1.9m.

$12.1m

Reduction in net debt

Net debt reduced to $17.3m(down 41% during the period).

26%

Gross margin improved to 26% (HY18: 23%).

Revenue and sales

Revenue impacted by softer market conditions, particularly of lower margin synthetic carpet.

Sales of higher margin wool carpets have grown year on year, as Cavalier increases its focus on the high end of the market.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses decreased with further gains being targeted following the 2017 restructure.

HY19 key events

Half year result at the top end of guidanceas Cavalier benefits from a more efficient organisational structure and a strategic focus on high quality, higher margin wool carpets.

The Company notes that market softness has continued into the second half of the year, particularly in Australia.

$13.3m from sale of Cavalier's 27.5% in its wool scouring business(Cavalier Wool Holdings, CWH) and the associated property.

Entered intolong-term scouring arrangementwith CWH.

Retirement of Director,Sarah Haydon,at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

Embarked oninaugural shareholder roadshowto six regional centres across New Zealand.

Post-period end:Exhibited at Domotex global flooring show in Germany for the first time.

* Normalised NPAT is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the $12.0m non-cash write down on the sale of the 27.5% in Cavalier Wool Holdings and associated property at the end of September 2018.

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY (SASCO) : announces the distribution of cash dividend for financial year 2018
AQ
06:45aSOUTH CHINA FINANCIAL : Fin year net turns loss at HK$239.75m
AQ
06:45aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines releases new commercial film
AQ
06:45aADVANCED PETROCHEMICAL : Announces the results of 13th ordinary general assembly meeting (first meeting)
AQ
06:45aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
PU
06:45aDEUTSCHE BANK : 21st Century Fox is owned by Disney
AQ
06:45aINCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
06:44aVOLKSWAGEN'S SKODA AUTO : cannot repeat 2018 pay hikes in new round of bargaining
RE
06:44aWEATHER WARNING : Gregale wind will continue to pick up speed
AQ
06:43aCounting the cost - Nissan unpicks Ghosn legacy of 'high-handedness' and 'wrongdoings'
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of significant profit fall in 2019, seeks 12 b..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
4INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump on fresh bid approach
5CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.