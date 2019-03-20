Cavalier : Half Year Report 2019 - 20th March 2019

Half Year Report 2019

With operations going back 60 years, Cavalier is well positioned to build a great flooring business founded on our heritage and showcasing New Zealand wool to the world.

Our focus is on manufacturing and marketing high quality, high end flooring, particularly woollen products. We will continue to lead in innovation, building on our established and proven expertise to make some of the world's best carpet.

We have made considerable changes to our business in the past few years and now have a stronger platform to build on our heritage. We stepped into FY19 with a clear purpose and a determination that we can move our Company forward into growth and delivering shareholder value.

We are pleased to deliver an improved result for HY19.

On behalf of the Board and management of Cavalier Corporation (NZX: CAV), we are pleased to present the FY19 Half Year Report, including the financial statements, for the period to 31 December 2018:

Alan ClarkeChairmanPaul Alston

Chief Executive Officer

21 February 2019

Contents

Financial Summary2

Financial Snapshot3

Half Year Review4

Our Focus7

HY19 Financial Review8

Financial Statements10

Notes to the Financial Statements17

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial

Information25

Corporate Directory28

Revenue $69,996 EBITDA (normalised)1 4,624 Depreciation (1,755) EBIT (normalised)1 2,869 Net interest expense (1,045) Share of proﬁt after tax of equity-accounted investees (normalised)1 644 Profit before tax (normalised)1 2,468 Tax expense (537) Proﬁt after tax (normalised)1 1,931 Abnormal net gains/(losses) after tax1 (11,964) Proﬁt/(Loss) after tax (GAAP) $(10,033) Net cash flow from operating activities $2,405 Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)- based on weighted average number of shares outstanding of 68,679,098 Normalised1 2.8 GAAP (14.6) Return on average shareholders' equity (%) Normalised1 2.9% GAAP (14.9)% Unaudited As at 31 Dec 2018 Net tangible asset backing per share ($) $0.81 Equity to total assets (%) 58.0% Net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio 22:78

FINANCIAL SUMMARY For the six months ended 31 December 2018 (Unaudited) Unaudited Unaudited Six months Six months Audited ended ended Year ended 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 $000 $000 $000 $75,316 $148,120 4,418 9,998 (1,806) (3,561) 2,612 6,437 (1,504) (2,798) 381 1,419 1,489 5,058 (341) (1,084) 1,148 3,974 (140) 107 $1,008 $4,081 $7,542 $12,143 1.7 5.8 1.5 5.8 1.7% 5.7% 1.5% 5.7% Unaudited Audited As at As at 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 $0.89 $0.94 53.1% 54.3% 33:67 29:71

1Normalised is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practice) measure that provides what the Directors believe to be a more meaningful view of the underlying financial performance of the Group. A reconciliation between GAAP and normalised earnings together with further commentary on the disclosure of non-GAAP financial information are set out at pages 25 to 27 of the Half Year Report.

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

5%

EBITDA

EBITDA up 5%on HY18 with higher carpet earnings offset by reduced earnings from the wool buying business.

68%

Normalised NPAT*

68% increase in normalised NPAT* to $1.9m.

$12.1m

Reduction in net debt

Net debt reduced to $17.3m(down 41% during the period).

26%

Gross margin improved to 26% (HY18: 23%).

Revenue and sales

Revenue impacted by softer market conditions, particularly of lower margin synthetic carpet.

Sales of higher margin wool carpets have grown year on year, as Cavalier increases its focus on the high end of the market.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses decreased with further gains being targeted following the 2017 restructure.

HY19 key events

Half year result at the top end of guidanceas Cavalier benefits from a more efficient organisational structure and a strategic focus on high quality, higher margin wool carpets.

The Company notes that market softness has continued into the second half of the year, particularly in Australia.

$13.3m from sale of Cavalier's 27.5% in its wool scouring business(Cavalier Wool Holdings, CWH) and the associated property.

Entered intolong-term scouring arrangementwith CWH.

Retirement of Director,Sarah Haydon,at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

Embarked oninaugural shareholder roadshowto six regional centres across New Zealand.

Post-period end:Exhibited at Domotex global flooring show in Germany for the first time.

* Normalised NPAT is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the $12.0m non-cash write down on the sale of the 27.5% in Cavalier Wool Holdings and associated property at the end of September 2018.