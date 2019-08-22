Cavalier : Provides FY19 Market Update - 22nd August 2019

After considering the implications of the strategic change and assessing the book value of non-current assets based on future cashflows, Directors have made the decision to write-down or impair the value of goodwill and various plant and equipment. The write down is non-cash and does not impact the underlying profitability of the company.

Directors also note that that the Board considers the Group to be a going concern and believes it will be able to meet its contractual obligations. This going concern relies on future forecasts which are sensitive to sales volumes and margins and subject to material uncertainty if these forecasts are not met.

The Board is confident in Cavalier's financial sustainability and the company has the support of its banking partner. Recent valuations assess the worth of Cavalier's land and buildings at more than $30m and the company has less than $18m in net debt. The Board is implementing a number of initiatives to address potential uncertainty and the company has sufficient assets to settle Group debt should the need arise.

Cavalier has a number of initiatives in place to support its wool focus, and is working closely with major retail customers, particularly in Australia, to expand its distribution network and range. Driving efficiencies is a focus and structural cost initiatives have been implemented in both Australia and New Zealand, with the positive impact of the Australian change management programme earlier this year now being seen. This resulted in a more customer focussed and agile sales team which has led to a number of new customer wins in the commercial space, particularly with specifiers for large building projects.

Chairman of Cavalier, Alan Clarke, said: "Cavalier's reputation for quality, brand recognition, new product innovation and more than 50 years' expertise in the wool flooring market are our strengths and the company's future. We have over 1,000 retailer partners across New Zealand and Australia who stock and sell our carpets and we are growing our presence in North America."

"Over the last six months we have accelerated our strategic review and widened our view of the opportunities that exist for strong wools. Cavalier's CEO, Paul Alston and long-standing Director, John Rae, recently attended a Stanford University Primary Industry programme in the USA. This provided access to some of the brightest strategic minds in business in both New Zealand and the Stanford business school and considerable practical and intellectual resources. We are excited about the potential for our company and will keep shareholders informed as we finalise our future strategic direction."

Cavalier will provide further details on its FY19 results and FY20 progress to date in its results announcement on 27 August 2019.

