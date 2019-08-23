Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cavalier : announces strategic collaboration with The New Zealand Merino Company - 23rd August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT

MARKET RELEASE

23rd August 2019

Cavalier announces strategic collaboration with The New Zealand Merino Company

Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX:CAV) has today announced a collaboration with The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM) as Cavalier looks to develop and implement a transformative and design led business model focused on connecting consumers with Cavalier's wool product.

Iconic New Zealand brand Cavalier has more than 50 years of history and in-depth knowledge of the carpet sector and considers natural wool the optimal choice for carpet design, innovation and overall performance. In addition to this, consumers around the world are becoming increasingly environmentally aware and wool is well positioned to capitalise on this movement.

To optimise this opportunity, Cavalier has appointed NZM to assist the company shift to a design led business that is fit for the next 50 years. The core objective being to enhance Cavalier's commercial performance and deliver long term sustainable returns for shareholders.

NZM has a 20 year track record in transforming New Zealand's sheep industry from producing commodities to partnering with and supporting the growth of premium brands globally. It has extensive sales, marketing and innovation expertise, applied through its ZQ ethical wool brand and has worked closely with leading brand partners including Icebreaker, Smartwool, Loro Piana, Reda and Allbirds.

CEO of Cavalier, Paul Alston, said: "We are at a pivotal moment in our company's history. The quality and craftsmanship of our wool carpets is undeniable and is recognised by customers around the world. Together with NZM, we will be looking to revitalise the demand for wool carpets as a natural, more sustainable, healthier alternative to synthetic fibres, further delivering to our 'world of difference' vision."

CEO of NZM, John Brakenridge, commented: "The tipping point we've seen in apparel with consumers embracing new categories of natural products is a strong signal of broader behaviour change. We applaud Cavalier's leadership in making moves to connect consumers with natural products in a more meaningful way and look forward to building on the strong platform established by Cavalier to add further value to the New Zealand wool sector."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Paul Alston

John Brakenridge

Jackie Ellis

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Media and Investor Relations

palston@cavbrem.co.nz

The New Zealand Merino

Jackie@ellisandco.co.nz

+64 21 918 033

Company

+64 27 246 2505

+64 9 277 1135

john.brakenridge@nzmerino.co.nz

+64 21 454 607

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aDONEGAL INVESTMENT : Announcement 23/08/2019
PU
05:23aSHOPRITE : LiquorShop extends its low price promise to customers with the opening o...
PU
05:20aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:18aDeutsche Bank to transfer up to 800 to BNP in prime brokerage deal
RE
05:18aAVIC INTERNATIONAL HK : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE (in PDF)
PU
05:18aAVIC INTERNATIONAL HK : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)
PU
05:14aJapan's SMFG to buy British asset manager to bolster fee-based revenue
RE
05:13aPVH : Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More... — 08.23.19
PU
05:08aEEX AUCTION NEWS : German Auction
PU
05:05aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
4SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group