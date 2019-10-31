Log in
Cavender's Adopts TrueCommerce ecUtopia EDI Solution

10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, today announced that Cavender's, a premier specialty retailer of Western and work footwear, apparel and accessories for the American South and Southwest, has adopted its TrueCommerce ecUtopia EDI platform to seamlessly collaborate with their entire supplier community and boost supply chain efficiency.  Part of the reason the company selected TrueCommerce ecUtopia was for the ability to integrate with Jesta ERP for optimized order management and supply chain visibility.

“Integration to our ERP and getting our vendors onboard quickly with minimal interruption to our business was critical to meet our milestones,” said Larry Waterman, Chief Operating Officer, Cavender’s. “This move to automating our supply chain was a core milestone to continue to meet our goals for accelerated growth while continuing to serve and delight our customers, and it was not easy to find an EDI platform that could truly meet our needs. TrueCommerce ecUtopia solved this problem, and now we are able to achieve real-time supply chain visibility and optimized order management.”

TrueCommerce ecUtopia contains all key components of a complete EDI solution: data translation, pre-connected global trading partner network and managed services - all in one integrated package from one vendor.

“Forward-thinking companies like Cavender’s are constantly investing in technology that helps them be more connected with their supplier base and do business in multiple directions,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “We are excited to see this industry leader adopting our solution. Now this successful retailer will benefit from our global ecosystem that interconnects thousands of trading partners.”

TrueCommerce’s ecUtopia’s EDI offering is a part of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/truecommerce-platform/web-based-edi

About Cavender’s

Founded in 1965 by James R. Cavender with a single store in Pittsburg, TX, Cavender’s has grown to 84 stores in 14 states and is known throughout the country as a premier supplier of western and work footwear, apparel and accessories. Corporate offices are now located in Tyler, TX. Cavender’s carries brand names such as Ariat, Justin, Cinch, Rafter C, Miss Me Jeans, Corral, Lucchese Tony Lama Boots, and Wrangler, to name just a few.

More information on Cavender’s can be found at www.cavenders.com.

About TrueCommerce ecUtopia

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

Media Contact 
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
