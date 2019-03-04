Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cavotec secures EUR 10.3M automated mooring order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:01am EST

Cavotec has signed an agreement with a port operator to equip two berths at a terminal with MoorMaster™ automated mooring systems. Cavotec will design, supply and commission the MoorMaster™ automated mooring systems for the two berths. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2019, with the systems entering service in 2020. The order value amounts to approximately EUR 10.3 million, whereof a majority is expected to be recorded in 2019 and the remainder in 2020. 

MoorMaster™ improves safety, reduces environmental impact, and substantially increases operational efficiency by cutting mooring times and reducing vessel motion. Twenty years after the installation of the first system, it is the only proven and widely used automated mooring technology on the market.

To date, around 280 MoorMaster™ units have performed some 500,000 moorings at ferry, bulk and container handling ports, as well as locks and ship-to-ship applications worldwide. 

ENDS 

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager 
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 
Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 4 March 2019.

Attachment

Cavotec Logo - we connect the future (002).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40aBEACH ENERGY : Appendix 3X - S Layman
PU
02:40aBEACH ENERGY : Appendix 3X - M Kay
PU
02:35aAMER SPORTS OYJ : Mascot Bidco Oy's voluntary public recommended cash tender offer for all the shares in Amer Sports Corporation will expire on March 7, 2019 and the offer period cannot be further extended
PU
02:35aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02:35aRYANAIR : Feb traffic grows 13% to 9.6m customers
PU
02:35aNIXU OYJ : Insurance company If buys cybersecurity as a service from Nixu
AQ
02:32aAviva Appoints Maurice Tulloch as New CEO
DJ
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL : Progress for Episurf Medical in initiation of Episealer® Knee IDE study
AQ
02:31aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : The Nomination Committee's proposals regarding members to the Board of Directors in Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
AQ
02:31aCHERRY PUBL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Cherry AB (publ) on 27 March 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
2MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Reports That U.S.-China Trade Agreement Is Imminent
4Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk
5Oil prices rise on trade deal hopes, OPEC supply cuts
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.