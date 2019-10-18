Log in
Cayman Islands Government : George Town Landfill Update

10/18/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

As negotiations continue to progress between the Cayman Islands Government and the Decco Consortium, we are pleased confirm that capping and covering the main mound at the current George Town Landfill is expected to start early next year (2020).

In addition the Terms of Reference for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) this month along with the Remediation Options Report for the George Town Landfill.

As the policy, strategy and outline business case for the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) went through a period of public consultation before receiving final government approval, the EIA will focus on the design and impact of the proposed ISWMS facilities. These include: a Waste to Energy (WtE) facility, a materials recovery facility, a green waste composting facility, a construction and demolition waste facility, a bottom ash processing facility, an end-of-life vehicle and scrap metal processing facility, a household waste recycling centre and a residual waste landfill.

We anticipate the EAB will complete its review of the draft Terms of Reference in the coming weeks and look forward to providing more details at that time.

To facilitate capping and covering the main mound, tipping operations will be moved to lower areas of the existing landfill where there is sufficient capacity to contain the country's waste until the planned ISWMS facilities are fully operational.

Although negotiations have taken longer than initially anticipated, the extended consultation period is not unusual for contracts of this scale and complexity. The Cayman Islands Government and Decco Consortium are equally committed to ensuring that ISWMS solution is implemented in a timely manner while representing a long-term, environmentally sustainable and value for money solution for the country

For further information contact: Suzette Ebanks

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 23:05:08 UTC
