Cayman Islands Government : Premier represents Cayman at 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is attending the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in St. Lucia this week.

The implementation of measures to enhance the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is expected to be high on the agenda.

'While as an associate member of CARICOM not all the agenda items are applicable to the Cayman Islands there will be many areas of common interest,' said Mr. McLaughlin. 'The challenges facing all CARICOM nations are great, particularly on the economic front. It is essential for me to attend in terms of a relationship building process. It is important to foster fraternal relations with our neighbours within the region.'

An Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday 3 July, and will be addressed by Prime Minister Chastanet; the outgoing Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis; and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

CARICOM has 15 Member States - Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago; and five Associate Members - Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.