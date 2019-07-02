Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cayman Islands Government : Premier represents Cayman at 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Published 2nd July 2019, 9:58am

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is attending the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in St. Lucia this week.

The implementation of measures to enhance the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is expected to be high on the agenda.

'While as an associate member of CARICOM not all the agenda items are applicable to the Cayman Islands there will be many areas of common interest,' said Mr. McLaughlin. 'The challenges facing all CARICOM nations are great, particularly on the economic front. It is essential for me to attend in terms of a relationship building process. It is important to foster fraternal relations with our neighbours within the region.'

An Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday 3 July, and will be addressed by Prime Minister Chastanet; the outgoing Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis; and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.
CARICOM has 15 Member States - Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago; and five Associate Members - Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38a2019 NY LEGISLATIVE REPORT CARD : The Climate Crisis
PU
11:37aLagarde seen in pole position to replace ECB's Draghi
RE
11:33aROLLS ROYCE POWER : Royce showcases forward-looking MTU Onsite Energy technologies for the reliable and sustainable power supply of the future
PU
11:28aCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Premier represents Cayman at 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM
PU
11:28aU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Offers $150 Million to Provide Affordable Housing to People with Disabilities
PU
11:25aItaly confident Brussels will drop budget disciplinary action
RE
11:25aItaly Wins Back Debt Investors as Yields Fall Across Europe
DJ
11:23aWEC WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL : Event Horizon 2019
PU
11:23aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Al Dhafra Petroleum Joint Venture Celebrates First Oil Pr...
PU
11:22aTrade war, no-deal Brexit are risks, not certainties - BoE's Carney
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : DBRS Assigns New Ratings to Santander Synthetic Prime Auto Issuance Notes ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About