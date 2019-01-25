Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. : Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange in the Works

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. announced development of a brand new Digital Asset Trading Platform based in the Cayman Islands. "We are truly excited to present the world with a new platform," said Corvin Mclean Jr, Managing Director at Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd..

Positive Feedback

Results from a recent survey indicate that many traders see the benefit of the availability of CIIG's exchange. The ease of access and rich knowledge of the members of the CIIG technology team promises to give users a pleasurable and diverse experience. It is set to be one of the newer blockchain related projects to be launched in the Cayman Islands.

"It is what is needed," said one of the subjects of the test group. "The world is progressing, and it is time the Finance sector in the Cayman Islands does too!"

Timeline

CIIG's exchange is a platform driven by accessibility and security. The Cayman Islands has long been known as a financial supercenter of the Caribbean. CIIG is aiming to utilize the same security and compliance measures exhibited in the Finance sector to ensure an enjoyable trading experience for all types of users. Popular Digital Assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Monero are just a portion of the assets that will be available for commerce on the exchange. CIIG's exchange is aiming to launch within Q1 of 2019, with the Beta testing phase having begun in January.

Founded in 2018, Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. is an Internet Commerce Company. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to broaden the possibilities of commerce in the Caribbean.

Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. is an Registered Company of the Cayman Islands.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd.