Cayman Islands Monetary Authority : Notice - CIMA Begins Soft Reopening

26 June 2020

NOTICE

RE: CIMA Begins Soft Reopening

Following the recent announcement made by the Cayman Islands Government on 17 June 2020 regarding the safe reopening of businesses, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has taken preliminary steps in transitioning back to our main offices at Cricket Square, George Town, Grand Cayman. Our office is now open with appropriate protocols in place.

Under the amended order, and as we seek to comply with COVID-safe practices, the following stipulations will apply:

Remote Work

Flexible working arrangements have been applied whereby staff are currently utilising a combination of a shift-based work-in-office and work-from-home approach. Continued access to staff should be done via email or available audio and video conferencing facilities such as Zoom.

Office Visits

Face masks are required upon entry, with a strictly enforced two-person maximum occupancy in the reception area. Visitors will also be required to sanitise their hands before entering and are asked to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet when in the reception lobby, or other common areas within the building.

Our currency sales counter located at the Government Administration Building will remain closed until further notice.

Mail & Physical Document Deliveries

Please note that mail drop offs and physical documents are now accepted. However, to limit personal contact, such documents must be placed in the designated drop box located at the reception lobby until further notice. Our receptionist will not be accepting hand deliveries at this time. For documents requiring proof of delivery, persons should continue to make online submissions to the respective divisions via email or our Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission (REEFS) portal, where possible. CIMA will continue to accept electronic copies of affidavits along with any other documents that have been notarised/certified. For related licensee fee payments, please continue to utilise the available Escrow or wire transfer or domestic electronictransfer services.

As the security of all employees, the general public and the financial community that we serve remains our top priority, CIMA will continue to monitor the situation and reassess our response accordingly.

- END -

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky