Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority : Notice - CIMA Begins Soft Reopening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

26 June 2020

NOTICE

RE: CIMA Begins Soft Reopening

Following the recent announcement made by the Cayman Islands Government on 17 June 2020 regarding the safe reopening of businesses, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has taken preliminary steps in transitioning back to our main offices at Cricket Square, George Town, Grand Cayman. Our office is now open with appropriate protocols in place.

Under the amended order, and as we seek to comply with COVID-safe practices, the following stipulations will apply:

Remote Work

Flexible working arrangements have been applied whereby staff are currently utilising a combination of a shift-based work-in-office and work-from-home approach. Continued access to staff should be done via email or available audio and video conferencing facilities such as Zoom.

Office Visits

Face masks are required upon entry, with a strictly enforced two-person maximum occupancy in the reception area. Visitors will also be required to sanitise their hands before entering and are asked to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet when in the reception lobby, or other common areas within the building.

Our currency sales counter located at the Government Administration Building will remain closed until further notice.

Mail & Physical Document Deliveries

Please note that mail drop offs and physical documents are now accepted. However, to limit personal contact, such documents must be placed in the designated drop box located at the reception lobby until further notice. Our receptionist will not be accepting hand deliveries at this time. For documents requiring proof of delivery, persons should continue to make online submissions to the respective divisions via email or our Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission (REEFS) portal, where possible. CIMA will continue to accept electronic copies of affidavits along with any other documents that have been notarised/certified. For related licensee fee payments, please continue to utilise the available Escrow or wire transfer or domestic electronictransfer services.

As the security of all employees, the general public and the financial community that we serve remains our top priority, CIMA will continue to monitor the situation and reassess our response accordingly.

- END -

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 20:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk
DJ
05:17pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98
RE
05:14pTech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Down After Fed Stress Tests -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pConsumer Cos Down On Weak Consumer Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:06pHealth Care Down As Covid Spread Weighs On High-Risk Biotech Stocks -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
4VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group