Cayman Islands Monetary Authority : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements

22 July 2020

NOTICE

RE: Private Funds Law ("PFL") FAQs Update - 2020 Audit Requirements

Further to the Notice dated 3 March 2020 and subsequent updates, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is advising an update to one of the frequently asked questions relating to Private Funds.

Audit Requirements

What are the audit requirements for Private Fund?

A Private Fund, pursuant to section 13(1) of the PFL, is required to have its accounts audited annually by an auditor approved by CIMA. The Private Fund is also required to submit its audited accounts, along with the Fund Annual Return ("FAR"), to CIMA within six months of the end of each financial year.

Will an audit for a Private Fund be required for 2020?

Yes. A Private Fund is required to submit an audit for its 2020 financial year within six months of the financial year end or within such extension of that period as the Authority may allow.

A full list of frequently asked questions in reference to the new funds laws can be found hereunder the sub-headings 'Private Funds Law 2020' and 'Mutual Funds (Amendments) Law 2020', respectively.

