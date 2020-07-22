Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

22 July 2020

NOTICE

RE: Private Funds Law ("PFL") FAQs Update - 2020 Audit Requirements

Further to the Notice dated 3 March 2020 and subsequent updates, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is advising an update to one of the frequently asked questions relating to Private Funds.

Audit Requirements

What are the audit requirements for Private Fund?

A Private Fund, pursuant to section 13(1) of the PFL, is required to have its accounts audited annually by an auditor approved by CIMA. The Private Fund is also required to submit its audited accounts, along with the Fund Annual Return ("FAR"), to CIMA within six months of the end of each financial year.

Will an audit for a Private Fund be required for 2020?

Yes. A Private Fund is required to submit an audit for its 2020 financial year within six months of the financial year end or within such extension of that period as the Authority may allow.

A full list of frequently asked questions in reference to the new funds laws can be found hereunder the sub-headings 'Private Funds Law 2020' and 'Mutual Funds (Amendments) Law 2020', respectively.

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089www.cima.ky

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 17:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11pHouse republicans invite twitter ceo jack dorsey to testify at next week's tech ceo hearing -- letter
RE
02:06pNORTHWEST POWER AND CONSERVATION COUNCIL : NW Natural's Plan for a Carbon Neutral System by 2050
PU
02:00pZurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
01:56pCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches
PU
01:51pCAYMAN ISLANDS MONETARY AUTHORITY : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements
PU
01:46pU.S. Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices
RE
01:43pU.S. CDC Reports 1,047 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 21
RE
01:43pIndia watchdog bans former Deloitte partner over IL&FS unit audit
RE
01:42pTIMELINE-U.S.-China relations under Trump
RE
01:36pU.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares waver on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group