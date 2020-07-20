Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cayman National : Message from Cayman National President and CEO - July 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 July 2020

An Update from Cayman National President and Chief Executive Officer

Dear Customers, Clients and Shareholders,

As we enter Level 1 under the Government guidelines, I take this opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary events of the past few months.

The Cayman Islands has faced many challenges this year: one of the strongest earthquakes known in our history, the recent exceptional dust storm, and the global health crisis - Covid-19, which has changed world as we know it.

Despite these challenges, the leaders of our Government, private sector and community have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone within the Cayman Islands. Those at the forefront have done an admirable job in the local response to the global crisis. I take this opportunity to recognize all involved in the planning and execution of our response to the pandemic.

To all of the essential and frontline workers who rose to the occasion to meet the needs of our Islands during the height of our local restrictions and who continue to do so, I and all of us, sincerely appreciate your commitment and efforts to serve during these challenging times.

I also take this time to convey my sincerest appreciation for the efforts of the Cayman National team. I am proud of every member of our staff for embracing the new normal and continuing to provide quality service.

As we acknowledge the progress made so far, I know that we will continue to exercise good social distancing and hygiene practices to protect the progress we've made as a community in suppressing the virus.

Together I believe we have emerged stronger as a country and I know that we shall continue to stand united in the face of any challenges that confront us.

Stuart Dack |President and Chief Executive Officer

# # # #

About Cayman National

Established in 1974, Cayman National Corporation Ltd. is the largest financial services company based in the Cayman Islands, providing banking, trust and company management, fund administration, and wealth management services to clients locally and around the world, from the Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man, with a representative offices in Dubai. Cayman National is publicly traded on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Cayman National is part of the Republic Group. Established in the Caribbean in 1837 as the Colonial Bank and becoming Barclays Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic Group is today one of the region's largest and most successful financial institutions.

Cayman National comprises: Cayman National Bank Ltd., Cayman National Fund Services Ltd., Cayman National Securities Ltd., Cayman National Trust Co. Ltd., Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited and Cayman National Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited, and Cayman National (Dubai) Ltd.

Media Contacts:Patrick-Jordan Barnes patrick.barnes@caymannational.com

Michelle Johnson michelle.johnson@caymannational.com+1 345 815-5244

1

Disclaimer

Cayman National Corporation Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04:21aACTION-GALACTOSEMIA KIDS : Pediatric Study of AT-007 in Children with Galactosemia
PU
04:21aIMMATICS N : Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination Transaction with Immatics
PU
04:21aWINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
04:21aUPDATE ON NUSTAY COMPLAINT TO EU DIRECTORATE-GENERAL FOR COMPETITION : EU Commission publishes an open call for tenders for a market study on the distribution of hotel accommodation in the EU
AQ
04:21aWired Interface Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2028
AQ
04:21aFreeCast's SelectTV Adds the Black News Channel
AQ
04:20aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:16aVARTA : lays the foundation stone for the expansion of lithium-ion production in Nördlingen in the presence of Prime Minister Markus Söder.
PU
04:16aAT-007 : Development of an Oral Treatment for Patients with Galactosemia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group