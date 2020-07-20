Cayman National : Message from Cayman National President and CEO - July 17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 July 2020

An Update from Cayman National President and Chief Executive Officer

Dear Customers, Clients and Shareholders,

As we enter Level 1 under the Government guidelines, I take this opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary events of the past few months.

The Cayman Islands has faced many challenges this year: one of the strongest earthquakes known in our history, the recent exceptional dust storm, and the global health crisis - Covid-19, which has changed world as we know it.

Despite these challenges, the leaders of our Government, private sector and community have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone within the Cayman Islands. Those at the forefront have done an admirable job in the local response to the global crisis. I take this opportunity to recognize all involved in the planning and execution of our response to the pandemic.

To all of the essential and frontline workers who rose to the occasion to meet the needs of our Islands during the height of our local restrictions and who continue to do so, I and all of us, sincerely appreciate your commitment and efforts to serve during these challenging times.

I also take this time to convey my sincerest appreciation for the efforts of the Cayman National team. I am proud of every member of our staff for embracing the new normal and continuing to provide quality service.

As we acknowledge the progress made so far, I know that we will continue to exercise good social distancing and hygiene practices to protect the progress we've made as a community in suppressing the virus.

Together I believe we have emerged stronger as a country and I know that we shall continue to stand united in the face of any challenges that confront us.

Stuart Dack |President and Chief Executive Officer

