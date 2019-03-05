Log in
Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2019 Trading Volume

03/05/2019 | 03:21pm EST

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


February

February

%

January

%

February

February

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19


21


40

40


Total Volume 

127,817

193,122

-33.8%

154,273

-17.1%

282,090

382,963

-26.3%

Total ADV 

6,727

10,164

-33.8%

7,346

-8.4%

7,052

9,574

-26.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19


21


40

40


Total Volume

3,825

9,176

-58.3%

4,948

-22.7%

8,773

16,528

-46.9%

Total ADV 

201

483

-58.3%

236

-14.6%

219

413

-46.9%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19


21


40

40


Total Volume

21,827

31,862

-31.5%

26,908

-18.9%

48,735

59,019

-17.4%

Total ADV

1,149

1,677

-31.5%

1,281

-10.3%

1,218

1,475

-17.4%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20


22


42

42


Total Notional Value

€ 188,787

€ 233,455

-19.1%

€ 200,531

-5.9%

€ 389,318

€ 454,093

-14.3%

Total ADNV

€ 9,439

€ 11,673

-19.1%

€ 9,115

3.6%

€ 9,269

€ 10,812

-14.3%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20


22


42

42


Total Notional Value

$690,395

$884,134

-21.9%

$799,138

-13.6%

$1,489,533

$1,821,774

-18.2%

Total ADNV

$34,520

$44,207

-21.9%

$36,324

-5.0%

$35,465

$43,376

-18.2%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­ Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Suzanne Cosgrove

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

scosgrove@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-february-2019-trading-volume-300807145.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
