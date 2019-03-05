Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
February
February
%
January
%
February
February
%
2019
2018
Chg
2019
Chg
2019
2018
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
19
19
21
40
40
Total Volume
127,817
193,122
-33.8%
154,273
-17.1%
282,090
382,963
-26.3%
Total ADV
6,727
10,164
-33.8%
7,346
-8.4%
7,052
9,574
-26.3%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
19
19
21
40
40
Total Volume
3,825
9,176
-58.3%
4,948
-22.7%
8,773
16,528
-46.9%
Total ADV
201
483
-58.3%
236
-14.6%
219
413
-46.9%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
19
19
21
40
40
Total Volume
21,827
31,862
-31.5%
26,908
-18.9%
48,735
59,019
-17.4%
Total ADV
1,149
1,677
-31.5%
1,281
-10.3%
1,218
1,475
-17.4%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
20
20
22
42
42
Total Notional Value
€ 188,787
€ 233,455
-19.1%
€ 200,531
-5.9%
€ 389,318
€ 454,093
-14.3%
Total ADNV
€ 9,439
€ 11,673
-19.1%
€ 9,115
3.6%
€ 9,269
€ 10,812
-14.3%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
20
20
22
42
42
Total Notional Value
$690,395
$884,134
-21.9%
$799,138
-13.6%
$1,489,533
$1,821,774
-18.2%
Total ADNV
$34,520
$44,207
-21.9%
$36,324
-5.0%
$35,465
$43,376
-18.2%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
