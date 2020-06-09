Log in
Cboe Global Markets to Observe Moment of Silence on Tuesday, June 9 in Remembrance of George Floyd and in Support of Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice

06/09/2020 | 11:56am EDT

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today will observe eight minutes and forty-six seconds of silence beginning at 11:00 am CT / 12:00 pm ET to coincide with the memorial service and funeral for George Floyd in Houston, Texas as Cboe pays its respects to Mr. Floyd and his family and loved ones, and expresses its support of diversity, inclusion and social justice.    

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

