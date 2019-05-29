Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cboe Global Markets to Present at Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference Thursday, June 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, announced today that Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference on Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact






Suzanne Cosgrove

Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

scosgrove@cboe.com

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com








CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-to-present-at-sandler-oneill-global-exchange-and-brokerage-conference-thursday-june-6-300858521.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFBN : Shareholders kick over N83.58bn banks' contributions to AMCON in 2018
AQ
03:04pNVE : Introduces New Smart TMR Magnetometer—Fast, accurate sensors are ideal for proximity or AC current
PU
03:02pAPPLE : defends App Store amid mounting criticism
RE
03:02p“CURE Connections®” Launches Video Series on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
03:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program
PR
03:01pFOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:01pCANON BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES WEBCAST : "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"
PR
03:01pCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces Automated Pool Detection From Geospatial Imagery, For Use By Property Insurers
BU
03:01pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
03:01pFocus on Equity, Literacy, and Advocacy Needed to Curb Maternal Deaths among Black Women
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About