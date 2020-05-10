Cecil Roberts: Postal Service a lifeline for rural West Virginia

Source: West Virginia Gazette May 9, 2020 In the midst of the gravest crisis our nation has confronted in decades, it is beyond disappointing to see national political leaders use the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to destroy the United States Postal Service. The refusal by the White House and others in Congress to even consider providing the USPS with the help it desperately needs to survive is a slap in the face to every rural postal customer in America.

If the anti-public Postal Service politicians in Washington get their way, they will put lives at risk and raise costs to millions of rural Americans, including nearly a million people here in West Virginia. And they will put thousands of West Virginians who are employed by the USPS out of work, including hundreds of veterans.

West Virginia is the third-most rural state in the country, with 51% of the population living in rural areas. Rural Americans, who are more elderly and more isolated than those living in urban or suburban areas, count on the reliability and consistent pricing of the USPS for delivery of prescription drugs. During this pandemic, as many pharmacies in rural areas have shut down or drastically reduced hours, it is even more critical that the delivery of life-sustaining prescription drugs continues without disruption or increased costs.

The for-profit delivery companies, whose Washington lobbyists are driving the political attacks on the USPS, already charge more to deliver packages to rural areas than they do to cities and suburbs. The Postal Service, on the other hand, is required to charge the same fee to reliably deliver packages and letters anywhere in the country - and that fee is the only thing keeping the for-profit companies from raising their prices even more.

USPS handled an estimated 55% of the final stretch of Amazon's deliveries in 2018. Indeed, Amazon, FedEx, UPS and the other delivery corporations rely on the Postal Service to get packages the 'last mile' to your door, because they simply do not have the door-to-door network the Postal Service has. That is especially true in rural America.