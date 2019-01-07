Cedar Gate Technologies : Announces Strategic Investment from Ascension Ventures

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies a leading value-based care performance management and operating company, today announced it has accepted a strategic minority investment in the company from Ascension Ventures.

Ascension Ventures is a healthcare-dedicated venture firm with more than $800 million in capital under management. Ascension Ventures counts 13 large health systems comprising nearly 500 hospitals as limited partners across its four investment funds, including Ascension, the nation's largest nonprofit health system.

"We are very pleased to add Ascension Ventures as a strategic investment partner," said David B. Snow Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Their investment validates the momentum we're experiencing in the marketplace as payers, providers and self-insured employers turn to our ISAAC™ performance management and Axia™ bundled payment administration systems to meet the requirements of value-based contracts and programs."

"Ascension Ventures is excited to add Cedar Gate Technologies to our investment portfolio," said Victor J. Kats, Managing Director and leader of the Healthcare Technology Practice at Ascension Ventures. "They have become a leader in value-based care performance management and bundled payment programs, with proprietary technologies and advisory services that have created a sustainable competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our intent is to help our limited partners and the broader market leverage that advantage to improve clinical quality, optimize operations and improve patient experience."

John D. Kos, Principal of GTCR and a Cedar Gate board member, remarked: "We look forward to working with Victor Kats and Ascension Ventures to advance Cedar Gate's leading position in the value-based care marketplace and enable providers, payers and self-insured employers to transition to value-based reimbursement through the use of superior performance management and operating systems."

Victor Kats will represent Ascension Ventures as a member of the board of directors of Cedar Gate Technologies. Other members of the board include: Chairman David B. Snow Jr., David Levy, M.D., CEO of EHE and past head of Price Waterhouse Coopers' Global Healthcare practice, Leslie Norwalk, Esq., Strategic Counsel to Epstein Becker Green, P.C. and past Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Lee Sacks, M.D., past Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Advocate Aurora Health and representatives from private equity firm GTCR.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies (www.cedargate.com) is a value-based care performance management analytic and operating company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a market leading Chicago based private equity firm, and Ascension Ventures, a healthcare-dedicated venture and growth equity firm.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic and operating systems that enable users to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of risk-based contracts and programs. It is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment programs, with more than 20 years of experience creating, implementing and administrating programs for high-frequency, high-cost episodes of care. Cedar Gate serves more than 1,000 healthcare providers and payers operating value-based alternative payment programs and clinical Centers of Excellence.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Ascension Ventures

Ascension Ventures (www.ascensionventures.org) is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm was launched in 2001 by Ascension, the nation's largest Catholic and non-profit health system, and today invests on behalf of thirteen of the nation's leading community health systems. These health system limited partners collectively operate 474 hospitals, have 578,000 employees and generate $88 billion in annual revenue. AV collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their families and caregivers.

