Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, Becomes Member of Kering's Executive Committee

Kering (Paris:KER) is announcing the appointment of Cédric Charbit, CEO
of Balenciaga, to the Group’s Executive Committee, effective from July 1st,
2019.
This appointment follows two years of strong growth for Balenciaga under
the leadership of Cédric Charbit and thanks to the creative drive of its
Artistic Director, Demna Gvasalia.
About Cédric Charbit
Cédric Charbit began his career at Printemps in 2001 as a buyer for
Luxury. He later became General Merchandise Manager until being
appointed Deputy Director of the buying office. In 2009, he was
appointed Deputy Chief Executive of Pucci, in Italy, before joining
Saint Laurent in 2012 as Product Strategy Director and subsequently
becoming Merchandising Director and finally Executive Vice President of
Products and Communications. In November 2016, he was appointed CEO of
Balenciaga.
A French national, Cédric Charbit, 41, is a graduate of ESC Toulouse.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of
renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci,
Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni,
Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as
well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its
strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their
creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable
and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our
signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000
employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.
