Cegereal: First-half 2019 Results: Sharp 41% Increase in EPRA Earnings
07/25/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Strong 20% in rental income
6.4% value creation over first half
Brisk rental activity with leases signed on 13,000 sq.m in 6 months
Reaffirmed commitment to environmental change
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Key indicators
|
In millions of euros
|
First-half
2019
|
First-half
2018
|
Change
|
IFRS rental income
|
31.3
|
26.0
|
+20%
|
EPRA earnings
|
20.6
|
14.7
|
+41%
|
Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties)
|
1,435
|
1,174
|
+22%
|
LTV ratio
|
53.7%
|
53.1%
|
+0.6 pts
|
EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
|
42.0
|
40.9
|
+2.7%
|
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
|
41.3
|
40.4
|
+2.4%
|
Dividend per share (in €)
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
+4.5%
A winning property strategy
Cegereal enjoyed brisk rental activity in first-half 2019, with new leases, renewals or extensions signed on 13,000 sq.m of space (i.e., 7% of the portfolio). At end-June 2019, the average remaining lease term remained high at more than five years.
At June 30, 2019, Cegereal’s overall occupancy stood at 94.2%, including recently signed leases and the departure of Capgemini. At December 31, 2018, the occupancy rate stood at 96.1%.
The arrival of the European Banking Authority and KPMG’s teams at the Europlaza tower in the first six months of 2019, just weeks after ongoing renovation work was delivered, illustrates the effectiveness of Cegereal’s capital expenditure program.
Results in line with Cegereal’s growth plan
The acquisition of the Passy Kennedy building had a positive impact on first-half 2019 results.
The transaction helped to drive 20% growth in rental income, which came in at €31.3 million (€26.4 million euros like for like).
The portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) came to €1,435 million, growing by 22% and €1,212 million like for like (+3.2%), benefiting from the asset management policy implemented on the portfolio.
Cegereal’s EPRA earnings totaled €20.6 million in first-half 2019, a sharp 41% increase on the prior‑year period. As reported, they came to €17.2 million, representing growth of 17% due to an improvement in net rental income and good cost control.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €657.0 million at June 30, 2019, up from €639.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase mainly reflects growth in consolidated net income (positive €19.6 million impact), the change in fair value of investment property (positive €23.1 million impact), the dividend payout (negative €36.6 million impact), and the capital increase carried out in March 20191 (positive €11.2 million impact).
The positive results allowed Cegereal to deliver a Total Shareholder Return of 6.4% over the six months (dividends added back).
A tenant-focused strategy
Particularly attentive to changes in lifestyles and ways of working, Cegereal invests significantly in its properties in order to constantly improve its tenants’ user experience. As an example, the restaurant facilities at the Europlaza tower are soon to be transformed into welcoming, connected living spaces.
Cegereal also focuses specifically on managing energy consumption and biodiversity across its portfolio. In total, its properties feature more than 3.7 hectares of green space overall, including a 4,800 sq.m lake at Hanami, a 3,000-sq.m wooded garden at Europlaza and a living roof at Arcs de Seine.
Cegereal will continue to pursue this long-term strategy, which drives it to continually improve the quality and energy performance of its portfolio, and offer environmental advantages and a working environment that meet the expectations of new generations. In return, these tenants will ensure high occupancy rates and stable, quality income streams for Cegereal.
1 Creation of 305,190 new shares at a price of €36.71, representing € 11,203,524.90 (including €1,525,950 in nominal value and € 9,677,574.90 in additional paid-in capital).
About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,435 million at June 30, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).
From an environmental point of view, Cegereal’s portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the “Green Star” rating in the international GRESB benchmark.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €614 million at July 24, 2019.
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
|
In thousands of euros, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
6 months
|
12 months
|
6 months
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
31,290
|
53,026
|
26,036
|
Income from other services
|
15,030
|
15,010
|
10,746
|
Building-related costs
|
(17,818)
|
(31,002)
|
(16,074)
|
Net rental income
|
28,502
|
37,034
|
20,707
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative costs
|
(1,983)
|
(4,039)
|
(2,377)
|
Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization
|
0
|
0
|
(5)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(89)
|
(133)
|
Other operating income
|
220
|
0
|
0
|
Increase in fair value of investment property
|
36,137
|
12,501
|
4,291
|
Decrease in fair value of investment property
|
(13,010)
|
(800)
|
(5,688)
|
Total change in fair value of investment property
|
23,127
|
11,701
|
(1,397)
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income
|
49,860
|
44,607
|
16,795
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
Financial expenses
|
(7,120)
|
(11,508)
|
(5,643)
|
Net ﬁnancial expense
|
(7,121)
|
(11,502)
|
(5,637)
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate income tax
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
of which attributable to owners of the Company
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
of which attributable to owners of the Company
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
|
2.71
|
2.40
|
0.84
|
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
|
2.60
|
2.27
|
0.79
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
June. 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
44
|
47
|
53
|
Investment property
|
1,435,240
|
1,408,520
|
1,174,400
|
Non-current loans and receivables
|
22,298
|
20,230
|
21,289
|
Financial instruments
|
57
|
597
|
10
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,457,639
|
1,429,393
|
1,195,752
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
13,130
|
7,747
|
13,902
|
Other operating receivables
|
9,938
|
14,726
|
11,866
|
Prepaid expenses
|
131
|
116
|
196
|
Total receivables
|
23,199
|
22,589
|
25,964
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
29,187
|
53,367
|
18,879
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
29,187
|
53,367
|
18,879
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
52,386
|
75,957
|
44,843
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1,510,025
|
1,505,350
|
1,240,595
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
79,532
|
78,006
|
66,863
|
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
|
66,462
|
93,277
|
25,314
|
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
|
503,481
|
470,500
|
470,363
|
Net attributable income
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
692,214
|
674,889
|
573,697
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings
|
763,664
|
763,321
|
616,418
|
Other non-current borrowings and debt
|
9,381
|
9,543
|
6,505
|
Non-current corporate income tax liability
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Financial instruments
|
741
|
791
|
780
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
773,786
|
773,655
|
623,704
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current borrowings
|
3,378
|
3,152
|
2,970
|
Trade accounts payable
|
5,866
|
24,996
|
14,698
|
Corporate income tax liability
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other operating liabilities
|
13,953
|
9,698
|
11,363
|
Prepaid revenue
|
20,828
|
18,960
|
14,163
|
Total current liabilities
|
44,025
|
56,806
|
43,194
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
817,811
|
830,461
|
666,898
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
1,510,025
|
1,505,350
|
1,240,595
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
42,739
|
33,106
|
11,158
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustments to investment property
|
(23,127)
|
(11 701)
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
|
7
|
11
|
5
|
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Fair value of ﬁnancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
|
469
|
473
|
253
|
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost and fair value of embedded derivatives
|
1,177
|
2,247
|
1,208
|
Contingency and loss provisions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Corporate income tax
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Penalty interest
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Cash ﬂows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
|
21,264
|
24,136
|
14,021
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes in working capital requirements
|
(13,314)
|
19,621
|
3,965
|
Working capital adjustments to reﬂect changes in the scope of consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in working capital requirements
|
(13,314)
|
19,621
|
3,965
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash ﬂows from operating activities
|
7,950
|
43,757
|
17,986
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of ﬁxed assets
|
(3,595)
|
(227,422)
|
(6,399)
|
Net decrease in amounts due to ﬁxed asset suppliers
|
(1,950)
|
2,620
|
833
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash ﬂows used in investing activities
|
(5,546)
|
(224,802)
|
(5,567)
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Capital increase
|
11,204
|
79,901
|
0
|
Capital increase transaction costs
|
0
|
(794)
|
0
|
Change in bank debt
|
(750)
|
147,000
|
(750)
|
Issue of ﬁnancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Reﬁnancing/financing transaction costs
|
(40)
|
(1,930)
|
(68)
|
Net increase in liability in respect of reﬁnancing
|
(420)
|
420
|
0
|
Purchases of hedging instruments
|
0
|
(796)
|
0
|
Net increase in current borrowings
|
204
|
134
|
0
|
Net decrease in current borrowings
|
0
|
0
|
(23)
|
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
|
0
|
3,615
|
577
|
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
|
(163)
|
0
|
0
|
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
|
(61)
|
(42)
|
(180)
|
Dividends paid
|
(36,557)
|
(54,813)
|
(54,813)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities
|
(26,583)
|
172,694
|
(55,258)
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(24,179)
|
(8,351)
|
(42,839)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
|
53,367
|
61,718
|
61,718
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
29,188
|
53,367
|
18,879
|
* There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
EPRA earnings APM
|
In thousands of euros
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
Net income under IFRS
|
42,739
|
11,158
|
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
|
(23,127)
|
1,397
|
Other restatements of changes in fair value
|
490
|
253
|
Restatement of other fees
|
534
|
1 862
|
EPRA earnings
|
20,636
|
14,670
EPRA NNNAV APM
|
In thousands of euros
|
June 30,
2019
|
December 30,
2018
|
Shareholders’ equity under IFRS
|
692,214
|
674,889
|
Portion of rent-free periods
|
(26,028)
|
(27,315)
|
Market value of loans
|
(774,055)
|
(772,432)
|
Carrying amount of loans
|
764,894
|
764 507
|
EPRA NNNAV
|
657,025
|
639,649
LTV ratio APM
|
In millions of euros
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)
|
770
|
623
|
Fair value of investment property
|
1,435
|
1,174
|
LTV ratio (%)
|
53.7%
|
53.1%
Occupancy rate APM
The occupancy rate takes into account the space for which the Company receives rent or rental expenses under a lease agreement.
It stood at 94.2% at the end of the first half of 2019, compared with 96.1% at 31 December 2018.
Total Shareholder Return APM
Total Shareholder return corresponds to the growth in EPRA NNNAV since December 2018, after adding back the 2019 dividend payout.
|
In euros
|
|
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2019
|
41.3
|
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2018
|
41.0
|
2019 dividend per share
|
2.3
|
Value creation (%)
|
6.4%
