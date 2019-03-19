Cegid : Has Been Recognized as a “Potential Challenger” in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2019 Report

Cegid,
a major player providing solutions in the fields of Human Resources and
Payroll Services, Accounting, Finance, and Retail has been recognized as
a “potential challenger” in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2019
report.
9-Grid™ is a five dimensional market analysis model that is used to
understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the
learning and talent systems market. 9-Grid™ has been in evolution since
2008 and is driven by demand for analysis and insight designed for
mainly European-based companies.
In general, “Potential Challengers” have solutions covering a wide range
of functions. Cegid’s talent management solution includes: talent
acquisition and integration; performance management; career planning;
compensation administration; learning and development; and
administrative management of human resources database.
“The strong growth and support for adopting learning systems in the
small and medium-sized businesses market sector is reflected in the
priorities and the roadmap of providers.” Finally, the function of
learning and development must consider digitization as a means of
transforming its culture and operating ability as well as its state of
mind, not just as a different way to deliver information.” states David
Wilson, CEO of Fosway.
“Fosway’s acknowledgment is a significant recognition for Cegid: our
comprehensive, modern management solution for learning and talent
development simplifies and secures purely administrative tasks and makes
collaboration between managers, trainers and employees themselves
efficient and user-friendly for the purposes of these key functions of
learning and development within companies.” states Marc-André
Nataf, Cegid General Manager in North America.
About Cegid
Cegid is a major provider of business management solutions for CPAs,
financial and tax managers, as well as for HR, payroll and retail
professionals. With proven experience as a leader in SaaS management
solutions, Cegid provides assistance in the digitalization of companies
and public sector bodies.
Cegid's vision of business is both pragmatic and forward thinking, and
the company has mastered new technologies so as to provide useful
innovation, not to mention unique expertise in terms of regulatory
matters. Cegid is with its clients for the long haul.
In a constantly changing world, Cegid is opening up new possibilities so
that every area of a business can increase its added value.
Cegid has 2,400 employees and sells its solutions in 75 countries. In
2017, Cegid recorded a turnover of €332 million. Pascal Houillon has
been the CEO since March 2017.
About Fosway Group
At Fosway Group we understand that developing and engaging people is how
complex global organisations deliver performance and achieve success.
Just as every employee’s talent journey is unique, so is every
organisation’s people strategy.
Fosway Group’s analyst and advisory services deliver the insights your
organisation needs to achieve results and eliminate risk. We know that
every aspect of next generation HR and talent are more intertwined than
ever. When you work with us, you accelerate your insight and make better
decisions.
We’re Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst, and just like the Roman road we
draw our name from, you’ll find that we’re unusually direct. We don’t
have a vested interest in your technology or consulting choices. You can
depend on us to tell you what you need to know to succeed.
Example clients include: Alstom, Aviva, Boots UK, BP, BT, Centrica,
Deutsche Bank, Faurecia, HSBC, International SOS, Lloyds Banking Group,
Novartis, PwC, Rolls-Royce, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sanofi, Shell, Swiss
Re, Telefonica, Thomson Reuters, Toyota Europe, and Vodafone. Visit www.fosway.com
for more details.
