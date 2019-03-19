Cegid : Has Been Recognized as a “Potential Challenger” in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2019 Report

Cegid, a major player providing solutions in the fields of Human Resources and Payroll Services, Accounting, Finance, and Retail has been recognized as a “potential challenger” in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2019 report.

9-Grid™ is a five dimensional market analysis model that is used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. 9-Grid™ has been in evolution since 2008 and is driven by demand for analysis and insight designed for mainly European-based companies.

In general, “Potential Challengers” have solutions covering a wide range of functions. Cegid’s talent management solution includes: talent acquisition and integration; performance management; career planning; compensation administration; learning and development; and administrative management of human resources database.

“The strong growth and support for adopting learning systems in the small and medium-sized businesses market sector is reflected in the priorities and the roadmap of providers.” Finally, the function of learning and development must consider digitization as a means of transforming its culture and operating ability as well as its state of mind, not just as a different way to deliver information.” states David Wilson, CEO of Fosway.

“Fosway’s acknowledgment is a significant recognition for Cegid: our comprehensive, modern management solution for learning and talent development simplifies and secures purely administrative tasks and makes collaboration between managers, trainers and employees themselves efficient and user-friendly for the purposes of these key functions of learning and development within companies.” states Marc-André Nataf, Cegid General Manager in North America.

About Cegid

Cegid is a major provider of business management solutions for CPAs, financial and tax managers, as well as for HR, payroll and retail professionals. With proven experience as a leader in SaaS management solutions, Cegid provides assistance in the digitalization of companies and public sector bodies.

Cegid's vision of business is both pragmatic and forward thinking, and the company has mastered new technologies so as to provide useful innovation, not to mention unique expertise in terms of regulatory matters. Cegid is with its clients for the long haul.

In a constantly changing world, Cegid is opening up new possibilities so that every area of a business can increase its added value.

Cegid has 2,400 employees and sells its solutions in 75 countries. In 2017, Cegid recorded a turnover of €332 million. Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

About Fosway Group

At Fosway Group we understand that developing and engaging people is how complex global organisations deliver performance and achieve success. Just as every employee’s talent journey is unique, so is every organisation’s people strategy.

Fosway Group’s analyst and advisory services deliver the insights your organisation needs to achieve results and eliminate risk. We know that every aspect of next generation HR and talent are more intertwined than ever. When you work with us, you accelerate your insight and make better decisions.

We’re Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst, and just like the Roman road we draw our name from, you’ll find that we’re unusually direct. We don’t have a vested interest in your technology or consulting choices. You can depend on us to tell you what you need to know to succeed.

Example clients include: Alstom, Aviva, Boots UK, BP, BT, Centrica, Deutsche Bank, Faurecia, HSBC, International SOS, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, PwC, Rolls-Royce, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sanofi, Shell, Swiss Re, Telefonica, Thomson Reuters, Toyota Europe, and Vodafone. Visit www.fosway.com for more details.

