Cegos : For the 6th time in a row, the Cegos Group is in the Top 20 list of Training Industry in the Training Outsourcing category

Training Industry, which seeks out the training market's best services and technology providers, ranked again Cegos in its 'Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List'.

Present in the Top 20 alongside the biggest global players, the Cegos Group (including Cimes in France and Integrata in Germany) is rewarded for its commitment to help companies boost the transformation of their L&D offering, process & organization.

By selecting Cegos, Training Industry recognizes:

- Our industry visibility, innovation, and impact in terms of outsourcing.

- Our capability to deliver multiple types of training outsourcing services.

- Our global reach and growth potential.

More infos about the Top Lists on Training Industry's website.