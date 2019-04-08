Log in
Celamin NL : 09/04/2019 $6m Damages Accrued to Date to Celamin

04/08/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Celamin Holdings Limited

Celamin Holdings Ltd

ASX Code: CNL/CNLO

ACN 139 255 771

ABN 82 139 255 771

Board and Management:

Robin Widdup

Chairman

Simon Eley

Managing Director

Taz Aldaoud

Non-Exec Director

Tim Markwell

Alternate Director

to Robin Widdup

Company Secretary

Melanie Leydin

Securities on Issue

142,498,394

ordinary shares

69,270,074

listed options

8,656,616

unlisted options

135,027

unlisted options

3,787,500

unlisted options

Contact

Phone: +61 (0)3 9692 7222

Fax: +61 (0)3 9077 9233 info@celamin.com

Address

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

South Melbourne VIC 3205

ASX Announcement

9 April 2019

Celamin Holdings Limited

$6m Damages Accrued to Date

HIGHLIGHTS:

Tunisian court confirms penalty interest

Damages, costs and interest owing to Celamin totals over A$6m and increasing daily

Celamin Holdings Limited (ASX: CNL, Celamin or the Company) received an award from the sole arbitrator of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on 29 November 2017 ordering the:

Return of Celamin's 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project; and

Payment of damages and costs by Celamin's former Tunisian partner, Tunisian Mining Services (TMS).

The Court of Appeal of Tunis issued orders enforcing the award on 4 April 2019(1).

As previously announced, the various damages and costs awarded totalled approximately US$4m. TMS had 30 days from 29 November 2017 to pay this amount failing which a 5.5% penalty interest rate would be added daily until payment. For clarity, the interest is simple interest not compounding.

Celamin is yet to receive any payment of the damages and costs awarded and it is not clear when payment will be made. While TMS continues to be in breach of the award issued on 29 November 2017, as enforced by the Court of Appeal of Tunis(1), Celamin provides the below outline to enable shareholders to understand the amount TMS currently owes Celamin.

Background

On 29 November 2017 the sole arbitrator of the ICC awarded Celamin the following damages and costs:

Currency

Damages

Exchange

US$

Rate(2)

US Dollars

2,358,000

1.00

2,358,000

Euro

1,252,936

1.12

1,406,252

Australian Dollars

260,597

0.71

185,585

Swiss Francs

42,238

1.00

42,217

Total

3,992,054

(1)ASX announcement 5 April 2019.

(2)Exchange rates as at 5 April 2019.

Celamin Holdings Limited

Exchange rates have obviously changed since late 2017 and will continue to impact the quantum of damages:

Damages (excluding penalty interest)

December 2017

April 2019

Euro/US$ Exchange Rate

1.18

1.12

A$/US$ Exchange Rate

0.76

0.71

Swiss Franc/US$ Exchange Rate

1.02

1.00

A$m Equivalent of US$ amount

A$5.4m

A$5.6m

The penalty interest amount increases by US$602 per day and as at 5 April 2019 the penalty interest amount totals US$296,000 (A$416,000) meaning the total amount currently payable by TMS to Celamin is US$4.3m (A$6.05m).

Celamin intends to declare the total amount owing by TMS on a regular basis.

In addition, TMS owes Celamin A$160,000 for a 2014 debt which increases the total amount claimed to US$4.4m (A$6.2m). The A$160,000 debt remains subject to the outcome of an ongoing legal case.

Celamin is also pursuing civil and criminal claims in Tunisia against individuals and organisations in relation to the fraudulent transfer of Celamin's 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project in February 2015.

Disclaimer

Celamin Holdings NL published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 01:47:08 UTC
