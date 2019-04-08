Celamin NL : 09/04/2019 $6m Damages Accrued to Date to Celamin

ASX Announcement 9 April 2019

Celamin Holdings Limited

$6m Damages Accrued to Date

HIGHLIGHTS:

•Tunisian court confirms penalty interest

•Damages, costs and interest owing to Celamin totals over A$6m and increasing daily

Celamin Holdings Limited (ASX: CNL, Celamin or the Company) received an award from the sole arbitrator of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on 29 November 2017 ordering the:

•Return of Celamin's 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project; and

•Payment of damages and costs by Celamin's former Tunisian partner, Tunisian Mining Services (TMS).

The Court of Appeal of Tunis issued orders enforcing the award on 4 April 2019(1).

As previously announced, the various damages and costs awarded totalled approximately US$4m. TMS had 30 days from 29 November 2017 to pay this amount failing which a 5.5% penalty interest rate would be added daily until payment. For clarity, the interest is simple interest not compounding.

Celamin is yet to receive any payment of the damages and costs awarded and it is not clear when payment will be made. While TMS continues to be in breach of the award issued on 29 November 2017, as enforced by the Court of Appeal of Tunis(1), Celamin provides the below outline to enable shareholders to understand the amount TMS currently owes Celamin.

Background

On 29 November 2017 the sole arbitrator of the ICC awarded Celamin the following damages and costs:

Currency Damages Exchange US$ Rate(2) US Dollars 2,358,000 1.00 2,358,000 Euro 1,252,936 1.12 1,406,252 Australian Dollars 260,597 0.71 185,585 Swiss Francs 42,238 1.00 42,217 Total 3,992,054

(1)ASX announcement 5 April 2019.

(2)Exchange rates as at 5 April 2019.