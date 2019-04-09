Log in
Celamin NL : 09/04/2019 Appendix 3B

04/09/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

82 139 255 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Unlisted Options

2,000,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unlisted options, exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents) per option, vesting upon the return of control of Chaketma to Celamin, expiring 9 April 2021.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No - upon exercise of options, securities will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.

Nil

Issue of Unlisted Options to a consultant as an incentive.

Yes

26 November 2018

6c

Number of

+securities

issued

2,000,000 Unlisted Options

without

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1

+securities

6d

Number of

issued

Nil

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

9 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

142,498,394

Ordinary

fully paid

shares

69,270,074

Quoted

options

(CNLO),

exercisable

at $0.05 (5 cents) per

option,

expiring 18

May 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

8,656,616

Unlisted

options,

expiring 11 July 2020

and

exercisable

at

$0.20 (20 cents) per

Option

135,027

Unlisted

options,

expiring 10

January

2021 and exercisable

at $0.20 (20 cents)

per Option

3,787,500

Unlisted

options,

expiring 28 May 2019

and

exercisable

at

$0.05 (5 cents) per

Option

2,000,000

Unlisted

options,

expiring 9 April 2021

and

exercisable

at

$0.04 (4 cents) per

Option.

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celamin Holdings NL published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 04:47:09 UTC
