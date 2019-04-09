|
Celamin NL : 09/04/2019 Appendix 3B
04/09/2019 | 12:48am EDT
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
ABN
82 139 255 771
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Unlisted Options
2,000,000
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Unlisted options, exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents) per option, vesting upon the return of control of Chaketma to Celamin, expiring 9 April 2021.
|
4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
No - upon exercise of options, securities will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Nil
Issue of Unlisted Options to a consultant as an incentive.
Yes
26 November 2018
|
6c
|
Number of
|
+securities
|
issued
|
2,000,000 Unlisted Options
|
|
without
|
security
|
holder
|
|
|
approval under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
|
+securities
|
|
|
6d
|
Number of
|
issued
|
Nil
|
|
with security holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1A
|
|
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
Refer to Annexure 1
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 April 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
142,498,394
|
Ordinary
|
fully paid
|
|
shares
|
|
69,270,074
|
Quoted
|
options
|
|
(CNLO),
|
exercisable
|
|
at $0.05 (5 cents) per
|
|
option,
|
expiring 18
|
|
May 2020
|
9Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
|
|
8,656,616
|
Unlisted
|
options,
|
|
expiring 11 July 2020
|
|
and
|
exercisable
|
at
|
|
$0.20 (20 cents) per
|
|
Option
|
|
|
135,027
|
Unlisted
|
options,
|
|
expiring 10
|
January
|
|
2021 and exercisable
|
|
at $0.20 (20 cents)
|
|
per Option
|
|
|
3,787,500
|
Unlisted
|
options,
|
|
expiring 28 May 2019
|
|
and
|
exercisable
|
at
|
|
$0.05 (5 cents) per
|
|
Option
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
Unlisted
|
options,
|
|
expiring 9 April 2021
|
|
and
|
exercisable
|
at
|
|
$0.04 (4 cents) per
|
|
Option.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval N/A required?
|
12
|
Is the issue renounceable or non-
|
N/A
|
|
renounceable?
|
13Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
N/A
|
|
offer relates
|
|
15
|
+Record date to determine
|
|
N/A
|
|
entitlements
|
16Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
20Names of any underwriters
21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
22Names of any brokers to the issue
23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
|
26
|
Date entitlement and acceptance
|
N/A
|
|
form and offer documents will be
|
|
|
sent to persons entitled
|
|
|
|