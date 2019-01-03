Celebrate Capri at The Hay-Adams Hotel

Washington, D.C. - From February 4-10, 2019, Washingtonians and guests of the landmark Hay-Adams can be swept away with the flavors of Capri, Italy as Stefano Mazzone, the executive chef from the island’s renowned five-star Grand Hotel Quisisana, https://www.quisisana.com/, will journey to the nation’s capital. Both The Hay-Adams and Grand Hotel Quisisana are sister members of the elite group, Leading Hotels of The World. This partnership affords the rare opportunity for Mazzone to join The Hay-Adams’ Executive Chef Nicolas Legret, Chef de Cuisine Jacopo Beni and Pastry Chef Elenor Apolonio-Frantz to create dishes representative of the clean Mediterranean cuisine reflective of the award-winning Quisisana’s Rendez-Vous Restaurant. Mazzone perfects dishes for their simplicity, seasonality and lightness incorporating the quality products of southern Italy including the best olive oil, fish, meat and shellfish. While in Washington, he will work with Legret’s culinary team to source exceptional local produce bringing forth the flavors of this unique island and the entire region of Campania.
The Grand Hotel Quisisana’s owners, the Morgano family, appointed Mazzone to helm their notable kitchen in 2007, at the age of 30 because he possessed an impressive culinary background. This iconic hotel has been the favorite of politicians and poets, royalty and rock stars since it opened in 1845. He welcomed the challenge of delighting the palate of the most refined travelers from all over the world who visit Capri to enjoy this prestigious hotel on the island. Mazzone was previously in Taormina, where worked at the Hotel Sant' Andrea restaurant. His culinary career includes time working at the Teutonic by Heinz Beck.
Guests at The Hay-Adams will enjoy a prix-fixe dinner menu beginning Monday, February 4 in the elegant Lafayette restaurant. Furthermore, throughout the entire week, the chef’s collaborative efforts will introduce Italian dishes on the breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus. One will also find highlighted specials showcased on the hotel’s famous bar menu at Off The Record. A selection of the most popular dishes will remain on the menus for the remainder of the month of February.
On February 7, an exclusive dinner will be held at Top of The Hay including a four-course menu with Italian wine pairings. With a commanding view overlooking the White House, this Capri tasting experience is limited to 40 guests and is priced at $295 including taxes and gratuity.
In addition to exceptional cuisine from the island of Capri, guests will enjoy a signature cocktail from the Grand Hotel Quisisana which will be available for the month of February.
À la carte dinner menu
Insalata di Astice con Battuto di Pomodoro e Salsa Aioli
Lobster Salad, tomato Tartare and Aioli Sauce
Vitello Tonnato
Veal with Tuna Sauce
Broccoli e Acciughe
Broccoli and Anchovies
Parmigiana di Melanzane in Piedi
Eggplant Parmigiana
Risotto al Pomodoro, Capperi e Olive
Tomato Risotto with Capers and Olives
Tortelli di Patate e Provola con Astice
Potato and Provola Cheese Tortelli with Lobster Sauce
Stracci di Pasta Verde Gratinati Come una Lasagna Napoletana
Gratinated Green Stracci Pasta with Neapolitan Ragù
Spaghetti con le Vongole
Spaghetti with Clams
Capesante Arrosto, Carciofi al Prezzemolo
Roasted Scallops with Parsley Artichokes
Spigola Grigliata al Limone, Colatura di Pomodoro e Maionese Leggera all’Origano
Grilled Sea Bass with Lemon and Tomato Juice, lightly Oregano Mayonnaise
Pollo Ruspante in Salsa Fricassea, Funghi e Cipollotti Brasati
Roasted farm Chicken in Fricassee Sauce, Mushrooms and Spring Onion
Filetto di Manzo al Pepe
Beef Fillet with mixed Pepper Sauce
Desserts
Choco Qvisi
Babà al Rum
***
Caprese Touches for Breakfast
Almond Chocolate Caprese Cake
Croissant with Lemon Marmelade
Sfogliatelle Lisce e Ricce
Tangerine Marmelade
Bread and Butter
Mozzarella
Ox-Heart Tomato Eggs en Cocotte in “Purgatory” with Tomato Sauce and Bread
Omelette with Mozzarella “o Filoscio”
Drops of Capri cuisine for lunch
Tuna Carpaccio with Capers and Olives
Caprese Salad
Spaghetti “sciuè sciuè”, fresh Tomato Sauce
Mezzi Paccheri Pasta with Lemon
Blackspot Seabream in Tomato Broth with Shellfish
Meat Balls Ragù, mashed Potato and sautéed Turnip Tops
***
The Hay-Adams is located at 800 16th Street NW, Washington DC, 20006, across Lafayette Square from the White House. The historic Hay-Adams offers guests Washington's most prestigious address with views overlooking the White House, Lafayette Square and St. John's Church, the "Church of the Presidents." Consistently recognized as one of the world’s best hotels by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Fodor’s Travel and U.S. News & World Report, the hotel is just minutes from the Smithsonian Museums, the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, the Mall, as well as convenient to Metro stations and the convention center. For reservations or more information call (202) 638-6600 or visit their website at www.hayadams.com.
