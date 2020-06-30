Log in
Celebrate Fourth of July with Dickey's Barbecue Pit's Savory Ribs and Wings

06/30/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is getting into the Fourth of July spirit with its delicious Texas-style barbecue options that are perfect for gatherings of any size!

All Dickey’s locations will be open on Fourth of July and ready to safely serve guests through dine-in (where available), carryout, pickup or contactless delivery. The world’s largest barbecue concept’s Pit Smoked Wings and Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs are available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

For ribs or wings, Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper Rub.

“This Fourth of July, ‘cue the celebrations with Dickey’s for an easy way to enjoy slow-smoked barbecue without the hassle,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Even though this holiday may look different for most, we want our guests across the nation to know we are prepared and excited to serve them our true, Texas-style barbecue.”

In addition, for a limited time, Dickey’s pit-smoked rib deal allows guests to add ribs by the bone to any sandwich or meat plate for just $2 each or add a full rack to any family pack.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for Fourth of July celebrations of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
97279713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

